Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
Dec. 15:
Forgery at American Inn Motel, 1824 E. Main St.
Sunday:
Credit card fraud in the 100 block of Cleary Avenue.
Monday:
Theft of gun in the 500 block of Plum Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Identity theft in the 100 block of South State Street.
Domestic battery, theft in the 900 block of Wakely Drive.
Theft in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Theft, lost or mislaid property at Arcadia, 1701 N. Bowman Ave.
Deceptive practice at Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main St.
Criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Jewell Street.
Armed robbery at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main St.
Battery in the 1200 block of North Logan Avenue.
Tuesday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 500 block of Harvey Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Theft in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Collett. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Towed motor vehicle in the 400 block of Avenue A.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Identity theft in the 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Theft in the 100 block of South Logan.
Residential burglary in the 800 block of East South.
Driving under the influence in the 1800 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct at the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
Missing person in the 500 block of Porter.
No valid driver’s license at Williams and Fairweight. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Unlawful use of a weapon and criminal damage in the 900 block of Giddings.
Wednesday:
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Flex N Gate Plastics, 3403 Lynch Creek Dr.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Newell Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
Monday:
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Mill Road, Georgetown.
Burglary in the 100 block of East 14th Street, Tilton.
Burglary of 2150 East Road, Rossville.
Male arrested for criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East Main Street; and home invasion, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property in the 400 block of South Second Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Covert Drive, Oakwood.
Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to property in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Tuesday:
Aggravated fleeing, resisting arrest on Catlin-Tilton Road.
Criminal trespass at Circle K 1622 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Tuesday:
Driving while revoked at South Gilbert and 4th, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended and wanted on a warrant at North State and Short, Westville. A man was arrested.
Battery (X2) in the 100 block of South Scott, Westville.A woman was arrested.
Driving while license suspended at Perrysville and Brewer roads, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 700 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Wednesday:
Unlawful possession of a firearm at Kingsdale Avenue and Henson Street, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
