Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
MONDAY, FEB. 6:
9:12 a.m., theft and burglary, 1000 block of Fera Street.
9:40 a.m., telephone harassment, communicating with a witness, violation of court order, 1000 block of Fera Street.
11:27 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Bismarck Street.
11:57, theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
12:41 p.m., identity theft in Oakwood, 19000 block of Newton Road.
8:39 a.m., theft, Henning Road and 2600 North.
1:53 p.m., deceptive practice, theft, East West Newell Road.
2:51 p.m., criminal trespassing, 900 block of Hubbard Road.
4:21 p.m., disorderly conduct, harassment, Bismarck Street.
6:26 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
1:41 p.m., harassment with an electronic device, 1100 Fowler Street.
10:04 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 400 block of East Moses Street (Westville Junior High).
11:58 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and E. West Newell Road.
7:51 p.m., property damage accident, Arlington Drive.
1:15 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and Peaceful Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.