Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
THURSDAY:
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Fraud in the 1000 block of East Winter Avenue.
Burglary in the 1200 block of Marion Street.
Residential burglary in the 600 block of Harmon Street.
Deceptive practice in the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Criminal trespass to property at Clyman and Hubbard.
Criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Battery in the unit block of Columbus Street.
Identity theft in the 100 block of Poland Road.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of North Grant Street.
Threat in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Theft of labor, service in the unit block of Stroup Street.
FRIDAY:
Home invasion in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
Theft in the 400 block of Harmon Street.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Illinois Street.
Theft at American Inn, 1824 E. Main St.
Theft at Arcadia Care, 1701 N. Bowman Ave.
Criminal damage at Meijer, 3635 N. Vermilion St.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of North Vermilion St.
SATURDAY:
Battery at West Williams and Grant streets.
Battery at Arcadia Care, 1701 N. Bowman Ave.
Aggravated battery at OSF Emergency Room, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Female arrested for retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Sager Street.
Battery in the 600 block of East South Street.
Stolen vehicle at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Kentucky Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the unit block of West Woodbury Street.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Theft in the 700 block of Wayne Street.
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Montclair Street.
Theft at American Inn, 1824 E. Main St.
SUNDAY:
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
Theft in the 100 block of North Street.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Danville male issued notice to appear in court for retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 300 block of West Roselawn Street.
Theft in the 1900 block of Cannon Street.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Male arrested for aggravated assault/disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
THURSDAY:
Domestic battery in the unit block of Riley Street, Westville.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of South Main Street, Fairmount.
FRIDAY:
Mutual aid fire call in the 300 block of Stewart Street, Rossville. Hoopeston Fire Department requested to respond with manpower and tower truck to a working structure fire.
Identity theft in the unit block of Shaw Street, Allerton.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Yates Street, Allerton.
Attempted fraud at Casey's, 112 S. Chicago St., Rossville.
SATURDAY:
Burglary in the 300 block of East Penn Street, Hoopeston.
SUNDAY:
Theft in the unit block of Snyder Street, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets include:
Friday, 11:04 p.m. — At Gilbert and Main streets involving Donald C. O'Toole and Roshanlal Mohanlal, both of Danville. O'Toole was cited for disobeying a traffic-control device.
Friday, 6:51 p.m. — At South Bowman Avenue and Bart Street involving Austin B.M. Serepin of Veedersburg, Ind. and Andrew A. Morse of Danville. Serepin was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to yield at an intersection.
Thursday, 10:29 p.m. — At Southgate and Borgen drives involving Mark A. Kingrey of Danville and Dimitrov Mandzolovsky of Mariland, Mo. Kingrey was cited for following too closely.
Thursday, 10:06 a.m. — At Gilbert and Fairchild streets involving Jefferey M. Smith and Stephanie N. Scruggs, both of Danville. Smith was cited for improper lane usage.
