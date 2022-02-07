Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
FRIDAY, FEB. 4:
8:35 a.m., theft, 900 block, Hubbard Street.
11:47 a.m., possession of another’s credit card, 600 block of Harvey Street
11:53 a.m., burlgary and theft, 500 block of West Madison Street.
3:07 p.m., civil disturbance, SHake Rag Road and North Road.
3:47 p.m., contempt of court in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
6:05 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, 300 block of East South Street.
10:40 p.m., criminal damage in Indianola, 100 block of North Walnut Street.
11:46 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle in Ridge Farm, E 300 North Road. and East Road.
7:51 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, I-74 westbound at MM 220.
11:34 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 500 block of North State Street.
12:13 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main and Street and Nebraska Avenue.
5:49 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 16000 block of E 1200 North Road.
6:55 p.m., property damage accident, South GIlbertt Street and Bluff Street.
4:50 p.m., property damage accident, Kingdom and Sidell streets.
9:07 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Harmon Street.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5:
11:11 a.m., disorderly conduct and criminal damage, North Road.
11:37 a.m., theft, 16000 block of East and North roads.
12:26 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
9:20 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood.
11:53 a.m., injury accident, I-74 at MM 211.
11:51, property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
4:04 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Schultz streets.
3:11 p.m., home invasion, mob action, battery, Tilman Street.
6:12 p.m., residential burglary, 1100 block of West Polk Street.
6:55 p.m., theft by deception, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:13 p.m., burglary in Rossville, 25000 block of North 990 E Road.
8:39 p.m., disorderly conduct, 900 block of North Hazwl.
8:09 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, Taylor Street.
4:06 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Illinois streets.
10:27 p.m., shots fired, 1300 North Gilbert Street.
10:31 a.m., theft of motor fuel, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:37 p.m., theft, 900 block of Giddings Street.
11:57 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
SUNDAY, FEB. 6:
12:15 a.m., battery, American Inn, East Main Street.
12:19 a.m., theft, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:55 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
2:03 a.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 900 block of Maple Street.
3:46 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue A.
4:11 a.m., shots fired, Lewis Lane and Fairchild Street.
7:26 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, 1000 block of Grove Street.
10:01 a.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:33 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, Main and Griffin streets.
1:59 p.m., residential burglary, Iowa Avenue.
12:09 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
3:46 p.m., battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:49 p.m., fraud, harassment, Arlington Drive.
8:18 p.m., criminal damage, Lake Shore Drive.
8:20 p.m., retail theft, 8000 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:22 p.m., burglary, stalking in Rossville, 200 block of Maple
9:17 p.m, aggravated domestic battery, 1400 Evans Avenue.
10:40 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and Peaceful Court.
