Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
TUESDAY, FEB. 1:
8:18 a.m., criminal trespass, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:45 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:41 p.m., fraud in Rossville, 100 block of North Chicago Street.
2:15 p.m., aggravated battery, East South Street.
11:01 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Gilbert.
12:56 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Williams Street.
12:57 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:58 p.m., burglary, 2400 block of Cedar Court.
11:21 a.m., fraud, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.
2:45 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:43 p.m., theft of credit card, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:45 p.m., forgery, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:05 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9700 block of Camp Drake.
4:20 p.m., credit card fraud in Rossville, East Attica Avenue.
8:22 p.m., assault and disorderly conduct, 900 block of Hubbard Street.
8:47 a.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Main Street.
4:38 p.m., property damage accident, Third and Jefferson streets.
5:16 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.
8:03 p.m., property damage accident (hit and run), 100 block of South Henning Road.
8:51 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2:
12:24 a.m., shots fired, Fairweight Avenue.
2:01 a.m., driving while intoxicated.
7:47 a.m., fraud in Bismarck, 24000 block of N 1785 East Road.
11:57 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:10 a.m., theft, East South Street.
11:13 a.m., disorderly conduct and assault, East South Street.
12:20 p.m., theft, Fairweight Avenue.
9:38 a.m., fraud, West Williams Street.
4:12 p.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.
5:01 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Highland Road.
5:01 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 600 block of Highland Road.
5:51 p.m., shots fired, 500 North Gilbert Street.
3:56 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
8 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Illinois 150 and Pollock Lane.
10:07 a.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Lynch Road.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary streets.
4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 westbound lane.
10:39 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 North Vermilion Street.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3:
12 a.m., driving while intoxicated, Townway Road and Northland.
7:25 a.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Harmon Street.
8:58 a.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.
1:08 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood.
5:32 p.m., theft, 23000 block of N 1450 E.
5:49 p.m., disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Tuttle Street.
7:35 p.m., battery, South Crawford and East Main streets.
3:20 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 westbound lane MM 207.
9:32 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 eastbound lane MM 202.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4:
2:08 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Harmon Street.
3:36 a.m., domestic battery, Cronkhite Avenue.
5:49 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.