Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

TUESDAY, FEB. 1:

8:18 a.m., criminal trespass, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:45 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

2:41 p.m., fraud in Rossville, 100 block of North Chicago Street.

2:15 p.m., aggravated battery, East South Street.

11:01 a.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Gilbert.

12:56 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Williams Street.

12:57 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:58 p.m., burglary, 2400 block of Cedar Court.

11:21 a.m., fraud, 13000 block of Grape Creek Road.

2:45 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:43 p.m., theft of credit card, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:45 p.m., forgery, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:05 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9700 block of Camp Drake.

4:20 p.m., credit card fraud in Rossville, East Attica Avenue.

8:22 p.m., assault and disorderly conduct, 900 block of Hubbard Street.

8:47 a.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Main Street.

4:38 p.m., property damage accident, Third and Jefferson streets.

5:16 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Fairchild Street.

8:03 p.m., property damage accident (hit and run), 100 block of South Henning Road.

8:51 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2:

12:24 a.m., shots fired, Fairweight Avenue.

2:01 a.m., driving while intoxicated.

7:47 a.m., fraud in Bismarck, 24000 block of N 1785 East Road.

11:57 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

8:10 a.m., theft, East South Street.

11:13 a.m., disorderly conduct and assault, East South Street.

12:20 p.m., theft, Fairweight Avenue.

9:38 a.m., fraud, West Williams Street.

4:12 p.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.

5:01 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Highland Road.

5:01 p.m., home invasion, criminal damage, 600 block of Highland Road.

5:51 p.m., shots fired, 500 North Gilbert Street.

3:56 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.

8 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Illinois 150 and Pollock Lane.

10:07 a.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Lynch Road.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Seminary streets.

4:11 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 westbound lane.

10:39 p.m., disorderly conduct, 800 North Vermilion Street.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3:

12 a.m., driving while intoxicated, Townway Road and Northland.

7:25 a.m., disorderly conduct, 800 block of Harmon Street.

8:58 a.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.

1:08 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood.

5:32 p.m., theft, 23000 block of N 1450 E.

5:49 p.m., disorderly conduct, 3600 block of Tuttle Street.

7:35 p.m., battery, South Crawford and East Main streets.

3:20 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 westbound lane MM 207.

9:32 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, I-74 eastbound lane MM 202.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4:

2:08 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Harmon Street.

3:36 a.m., domestic battery, Cronkhite Avenue.

5:49 a.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees.

