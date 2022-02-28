Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Feb. 25
8:28 a.m., burglary, East Main Street.
11:49 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, 100 block of West Woodlawn Avenue.
1:58 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and English Streets.
1:59 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:04 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
2:21 p.m., burglary, 100 block of South Lakeview Avenue.
2:37 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:03 p.m., hit and run accident, 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.
3:07 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
3:42 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:53 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Williams Streets.
6:42 p.m., armed robbery, 300 block of Robinson Street.
7:48 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
Saturday, Feb. 26
12:52 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
1:35 a.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, 1100 block of Robinson Street.
4:33 a.m., aggravated battery, 3400 block of East Main Street.
4:33 a.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of East Main Street.
6:09 a.m., property damage accident, Heritage Trace and State Route 1.
9:45 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Oak Street.
9:51 a.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:30 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:02 a.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:16 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, 300 block of North Grant Street.
1:56 p.m., theft, possession of another’s credit card, 1400 block of Crestview Drive.
2:05 p.m., criminal damage, 300 block of North Grant Street.
4:54 p.m., retail theft, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:40 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:40 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Elmwood Street.
9:23 p.m., disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
Sunday, Feb. 27:
12:21 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 5700 block of State Route 1.
12:31 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 11000 block of North 1800 East Road.
1:20 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 3700 block of East Main Street.
1:22 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Forest Park Drive.
2:08 a.m., home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon, 300 block of East Third Street.
3:11 a.m., burglary to vehicle, Orchard and North Jackson Streets.
5:30 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Orchard Street.
5:35 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 400 block of East Roselawn Street.
5:36 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 300 block of East Roselawn Street.
5:37 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of Orchard Street.
5:38 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of Orchard Street.
5:38 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1500 block of North Washington Avenue.
7:16 a.m., theft in Fithian, 100 block of East North Sherman Street.
8:22 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Prairie Street.
8:35 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Prairie Street.
9:06 a.m., theft, West Newell Road.
12:44 p.m., personal injury accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:44 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
3:53 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and North Jackson Streets.
4:53 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Collett Street.
