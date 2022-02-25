Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Feb. 23:

5:11 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, State Route 1 and East 3200 North Road.

5:26 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.

6:25 a.m., property damage accident, Michigan Avenue and East Main Street.

6:33 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

7:48 a.m., theft in Tilton, Patterson Street and Central Avenue.

9:24 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.

9:40 a.m., theft, 900 block of West Clay Street.

11:12 a.m., burglary, 800 block of Texas Avenue.

12:04 p.m., burglary to vehicle, Illinois Street.

3:01 p.m., theft, 2100 block of Murray Clark Road.

3:06 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:05 p.m., identity theft, 16000 block of Tucka Bucka Road.

6:24 p.m., possession of meth, East Main and Illinois Streets.

6:39 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:44 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

7:59 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:58 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 216.

Thursday, Feb. 24:

9:01 a.m., fraud, 27000 block of Shake Rag Road.

9:08 a.m., property damage accident, Forrest and Parker Streets.

9:26 a.m., theft, 100 block of Harvey Street.

9:36 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

11:23 a.m., property damage accident, Bahls and May Streets.

12:40 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:24 p.m., aggravated assault, 2000 block of East Main Street.

2:47 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.

3:03 p.m., property damage accident, East Liberty Lane and North Bowman Avenue.

3:15 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

3:18 p.m., property damage accident, Oakwood Avenue.

3:33 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of East Main Street.

5:01 p.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:40 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

6:16 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 westbound MM 218.

6:18 p.m., missing person, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

7:26 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:33 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 212.

7:39 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, interference, unlawful restraint, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

7:55 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 213.

8:08 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Prospect Place.

8:59 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and South Bowman Avenue.

9:12 p.m., personal injury accident, North Hazel and East North Streets.

9:25 p.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of May Street.

Friday, Feb. 25:

3:01 a.m., vehicle theft, 1000 block of English Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you