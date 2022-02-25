Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 23:
5:11 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, State Route 1 and East 3200 North Road.
5:26 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.
6:25 a.m., property damage accident, Michigan Avenue and East Main Street.
6:33 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
7:48 a.m., theft in Tilton, Patterson Street and Central Avenue.
9:24 a.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
9:40 a.m., theft, 900 block of West Clay Street.
11:12 a.m., burglary, 800 block of Texas Avenue.
12:04 p.m., burglary to vehicle, Illinois Street.
3:01 p.m., theft, 2100 block of Murray Clark Road.
3:06 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:05 p.m., identity theft, 16000 block of Tucka Bucka Road.
6:24 p.m., possession of meth, East Main and Illinois Streets.
6:39 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:44 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
7:59 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:58 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 216.
Thursday, Feb. 24:
9:01 a.m., fraud, 27000 block of Shake Rag Road.
9:08 a.m., property damage accident, Forrest and Parker Streets.
9:26 a.m., theft, 100 block of Harvey Street.
9:36 a.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
11:23 a.m., property damage accident, Bahls and May Streets.
12:40 p.m., theft, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:24 p.m., aggravated assault, 2000 block of East Main Street.
2:47 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
3:03 p.m., property damage accident, East Liberty Lane and North Bowman Avenue.
3:15 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
3:18 p.m., property damage accident, Oakwood Avenue.
3:33 p.m., aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of East Main Street.
5:01 p.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:40 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:16 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 westbound MM 218.
6:18 p.m., missing person, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
7:26 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:33 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 212.
7:39 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal damage, interference, unlawful restraint, unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
7:55 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 213.
8:08 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Prospect Place.
8:59 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and South Bowman Avenue.
9:12 p.m., personal injury accident, North Hazel and East North Streets.
9:25 p.m., aggravated assault, 700 block of May Street.
Friday, Feb. 25:
3:01 a.m., vehicle theft, 1000 block of English Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.