Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Feb. 21:
6:46 a.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
9:47 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:35 a.m., retail theft and wanted on a warrant, East Main Street.
1:27 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Shorewood Drive.
1:52 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and East Main Streets.
2:23 p.m., criminal damage to property, 900 block of Kingdom Street.
3:37 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:40 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:57 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
5:00 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Martin Street.
6:55 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Bowman and Cleveland Avenues.
8:23 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1800 block of North Main Street.
10:05 p.m., possession of meth, criminal damage in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 22:
1:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
5:48 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, State Route 1 and Illinois 119.
7:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
8:36 a.m., burglary to vehicle, possession of another’s debit/credit card, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:03 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert and Third Streets.
11:12 a.m., aggravated battery, South Gilbert Street.
11:12 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.
11:16 a.m., theft, Bismarck Street.
12:08 p.m., fire investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:39 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 5700 block of East 1450 North Road.
3:16 p.m., identity theft, Poland Road.
3:31 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Johnson Street.
4:07 p.m., fraud,500 block of Brown Road.
4:47 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Wisconsin Avenue and South State Street.
5:40 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
6:06 p.m., residential burglary, 2100 block of Batestown Road.
6:07 p.m., illegal dumping, assault, 800 block of Martin Street.
6:39 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
8:29 p.m., criminal damage to property in Rossville, 200 block of Stewart Street.
8:51 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, credit card fraud, 700 block of Harmon Street.
9:16 p.m., property damage accident, East Winter and North Bowman Avenues.
9:25 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of East Williams Street.
11:06 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.