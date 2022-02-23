Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Feb. 21:

6:46 a.m., property damage accident, 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.

9:47 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:35 a.m., retail theft and wanted on a warrant, East Main Street.

1:27 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Shorewood Drive.

1:52 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and East Main Streets.

2:23 p.m., criminal damage to property, 900 block of Kingdom Street.

3:37 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:40 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:57 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

5:00 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of Martin Street.

6:55 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Bowman and Cleveland Avenues.

8:23 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1800 block of North Main Street.

10:05 p.m., possession of meth, criminal damage in Rossville, 100 block of West Attica Road.

Tuesday, Feb. 22:

1:18 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

5:48 a.m., property damage accident in Alvin, State Route 1 and Illinois 119.

7:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

8:36 a.m., burglary to vehicle, possession of another’s debit/credit card, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:03 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert and Third Streets.

11:12 a.m., aggravated battery, South Gilbert Street.

11:12 a.m., property damage accident, South Gilbert Street.

11:16 a.m., theft, Bismarck Street.

12:08 p.m., fire investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:39 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 5700 block of East 1450 North Road.

3:16 p.m., identity theft, Poland Road.

3:31 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 800 block of Johnson Street.

4:07 p.m., fraud,500 block of Brown Road.

4:47 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Wisconsin Avenue and South State Street.

5:40 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

6:06 p.m., residential burglary, 2100 block of Batestown Road.

6:07 p.m., illegal dumping, assault, 800 block of Martin Street.

6:39 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

8:29 p.m., criminal damage to property in Rossville, 200 block of Stewart Street.

8:51 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, credit card fraud, 700 block of Harmon Street.

9:16 p.m., property damage accident, East Winter and North Bowman Avenues.

9:25 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of East Williams Street.

11:06 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

