Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Feb. 18

1:11 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

1:32 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 19000 block of Mill Road.

3:38 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6:34 a.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of Crestview Avenue.

12:28 p.m., fraud, 17000 block of Twin Hills Road.

1:01 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.

1:22 p.m., fraud in Oakwood, State Route 150.

2:34 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Clay Streets.

2:45 p.m., hit and run accident, Cleveland Avenue and South Griffin Street.

4:30 p.m., criminal sexual assault of a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:05 p.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

5:11 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street.

5:13 p.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild and Kingdom Streets.

5:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:05 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.

6:25 p.m., criminal trespassing, 2600 block of North Cannon Street.

6:54 p.m., theft from vehicle, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

7:44 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

9:08 p.m., reckless driving and aggravated fleeing in Rossville, State Route 1 and East 3450 North Road.

9:45 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and North 1130 East Road.

10:48 p.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, 1200 block of Marion Street.

11:18 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 1100 block of McKinley Avenue.

Saturday, Feb. 19

2:07 a.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and North 1350 East Road.

3:38 a.m., aggravated fleeing, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:50 a.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.

8:51 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.

10:57 a.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.

12:00 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 209.

12:51 p.m., personal injury accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:59 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:42 p.m., burglary, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:03 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.

7:04 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.

8:00 p.m., hit and run accident, 1100 block of North Grant Street.

9:20 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of West Harrison Street.

11:09 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, State Route 1 and Manns Chapel Road.

Sunday, Feb. 20

12:11 a.m., shots fired, Garden Drive.

2:06 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle in Tilton, 700 block of Dellwood Street.

2:24 a.m., theft, 100 block of Dawn Avenue.

6:51 a.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 300 block of Brentwood Street.

11:00 a.m., criminal damage to two vehicles, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:45 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:55 a.m., shots fired, Cronkhite Avenue and Griffin Street.

2:02 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Lane and 16th Streets.

4:17 p.m., property damage accident and hit and run, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

4:42 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, 1700 block of Urbana Street.

Monday, Feb. 21:

4:14 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location in Catlin.

4:18 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

6:32 a.m., burglary, Jackson and East Harrison Streets.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you