Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Feb. 18
1:11 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
1:32 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 19000 block of Mill Road.
3:38 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:34 a.m., residential burglary, 1500 block of Crestview Avenue.
12:28 p.m., fraud, 17000 block of Twin Hills Road.
1:01 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Rossville, 300 block of South Summit Street.
1:22 p.m., fraud in Oakwood, State Route 150.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Clay Streets.
2:45 p.m., hit and run accident, Cleveland Avenue and South Griffin Street.
4:30 p.m., criminal sexual assault of a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:05 p.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
5:11 p.m., property damage accident, 4100 Block of North Vermilion Street.
5:13 p.m., property damage accident, East Fairchild and Kingdom Streets.
5:17 p.m., disorderly conduct, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:05 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
6:25 p.m., criminal trespassing, 2600 block of North Cannon Street.
6:54 p.m., theft from vehicle, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
7:44 p.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
9:08 p.m., reckless driving and aggravated fleeing in Rossville, State Route 1 and East 3450 North Road.
9:45 p.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, State Route 9 and North 1130 East Road.
10:48 p.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, 1200 block of Marion Street.
11:18 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 1100 block of McKinley Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 19
2:07 a.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and North 1350 East Road.
3:38 a.m., aggravated fleeing, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:50 a.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.
8:51 a.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Voorhees Street.
10:57 a.m., retail theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
12:00 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 209.
12:51 p.m., personal injury accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:59 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:42 p.m., burglary, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:03 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
7:04 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
8:00 p.m., hit and run accident, 1100 block of North Grant Street.
9:20 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
11:09 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, State Route 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
Sunday, Feb. 20
12:11 a.m., shots fired, Garden Drive.
2:06 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle in Tilton, 700 block of Dellwood Street.
2:24 a.m., theft, 100 block of Dawn Avenue.
6:51 a.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 300 block of Brentwood Street.
11:00 a.m., criminal damage to two vehicles, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:45 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:55 a.m., shots fired, Cronkhite Avenue and Griffin Street.
2:02 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Lane and 16th Streets.
4:17 p.m., property damage accident and hit and run, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
4:42 p.m., criminal damage to property in Westville, 1700 block of Urbana Street.
Monday, Feb. 21:
4:14 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location in Catlin.
4:18 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
6:32 a.m., burglary, Jackson and East Harrison Streets.
