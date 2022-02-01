Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

SUNDAY, JAN. 30:

11:42 p.m., assault, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

9:35 a.m., aggravated domestic battery in Hoopeston, 300 block of West Washington street.

12:25 p.m., disorderly conduct, 1000 block of North Jackson Street.

2:21 p.m., criminal sexual assault and home invasion at an undisclosed location.

4:27 p.m., robbery, 1600 block of Beechwood Street.

6:23 p.m., deceptive practices, 100 block of East Davis Street.

2:04 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Dakota Street.

9:20 p.m., shots fired, 700 block of Commercial Street.

11:53 p.m., prowler, 1300 block of Perrysville Avenue.

MONDAY, JAN. 31:

12:04 a.m., domestic battery in Indianola, 100 block of North Walnut Street.

4:47 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

5:21 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 400 block of Oakwood Street.

6:17 a.m., theft, 100 block of Arlington Drive.

6:18 a.m., burglary in Rossville, 700 block of South Chicago Street.

10:47 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Main Street.

5:08, criminal damage, 1300 block of Thomas Street.

7:57 p.m., theft, 2800 block of East Road.

5:52 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

11:15 p.m., disorderly conduct, South Beard Street.

10:41 p.m., battery, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

10:12 p.m., theft, Walnut Street.

11:56 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 100 block of North Summit Street.

3:13 p.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of Voorhees Street.

3:16 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Gilbert Street.

8:08 p.m., property damage accident, Perrysville Road and South Griffin Street.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1:

12:24 a.m., possession of meth, 500 block of North Gilbert.

2:20 a.m., driving with suspended license, East Main Street.

