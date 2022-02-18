Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Feb. 14:
12:16 p.m., theft from motor vehicle in Sidell, 300 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
7:04 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 400 block of North Church Street.
7:22 a.m., property damage accident and hit and run, 200 block of Bensyl Avenue.
8:45 a.m., criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, South Street.
8:52 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East Attica and North Chicago Streets.
10:27 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:50 p.m., domestic battery and criminal damage, 500 block of West English Street.
1:33 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, North 1700 East Road.
2:47 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 100 block of West Locust Street.
3:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:25 p.m., aggravated battery, Fairweight Avenue.
3:31 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 600 block of North Martin Street.
5:19 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance/heroin by an unnamed juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:42 p.m., disorderly conduct in Potomac, 300 block of South Vermilion Street.
8:53 p.m., armed robbery in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
8:55 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Griffin Street.
11:40 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
11:42 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
Wednesday, Feb. 16:
7:08 a.m., property damage accident, Hungry Hollow Road and Western Avenue.
7:45 a.m., disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
10:37 a.m., theft in Georgetown, 100 block of South Seminary Street.
12:41 p.m., medical assistance at an undisclosed location.
1:00 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of South Gilbert Street.
3:06 p.m., fraud, South Griffin Street.
3:14 p.m., theft in Potomac, East 3400 North Road.
3:14 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
5:01 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
5:02 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, Grand Circle.
5:15 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
5:25 p.m., fraud, 100 block of Edwards Street.
7:08 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:47 p.m., battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 17:
12:26 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 1200 block of South State Street.
12:58 a.m., disorderly conduct, 900 block of North Griffin Street.
2:59 a.m., theft, 1200 block of North Franklin Street.
5:29 a.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and State Route 136.
8:24 a.m., aggravated battery and criminal trespassing in Hoopeston, 300 block of West Elm Street.
8:36 a.m., theft of motor vehicle, South Alexander Street.
8:49 a.m., criminal trespassing and possession of a stolen firearm, 300 block of West Fairchild Street
10:30 a.m., possible criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:37 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Main Street.
11:34 a.m., battery, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
1:52 p.m., property damage accident, State Route 1 and Heritage Trace.
2:06 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, West Newell and North 1750 East Roads.
2:16 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:38 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Henning Road.
3:38 p.m., theft, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:54 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 100 block of East 14th Street.
4:05 p.m., theft, 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
5:58 p.m., fraud, 500 block of East 14th Street.
Friday, Feb. 18:
12:13 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of West Seminary Street.
1:34 a.m., battery in Georgetown, 100 block of East 15th Street.
