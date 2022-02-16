Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Feb. 14:

12:16 p.m., theft from motor vehicle in Sidell, 300 block of East Main Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 15:

7:04 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 400 block of North Church Street.

7:22 a.m., property damage accident and hit and run, 200 block of Bensyl Avenue.

8:45 a.m., criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, South Street.

8:52 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East Attica and North Chicago Streets.

10:27 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

12:50 p.m., domestic battery and criminal damage, 500 block of West English Street.

1:33 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, North 1700 East Road.

2:47 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 100 block of West Locust Street.

3:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:25 p.m., aggravated battery, Fairweight Avenue.

3:31 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 600 block of North Martin Street.

5:19 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance/heroin by an unnamed juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:42 p.m., disorderly conduct in Potomac, 300 block of South Vermilion Street.

8:53 p.m., armed robbery in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.

8:55 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Griffin Street.

11:40 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.

11:42 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you