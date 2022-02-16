Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Feb. 14:
12:16 p.m., theft from motor vehicle in Sidell, 300 block of East Main Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 15:
7:04 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 400 block of North Church Street.
7:22 a.m., property damage accident and hit and run, 200 block of Bensyl Avenue.
8:45 a.m., criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, South Street.
8:52 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, East Attica and North Chicago Streets.
10:27 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
12:50 p.m., domestic battery and criminal damage, 500 block of West English Street.
1:33 p.m., domestic battery in Bismarck, North 1700 East Road.
2:47 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 100 block of West Locust Street.
3:12 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:25 p.m., aggravated battery, Fairweight Avenue.
3:31 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 600 block of North Martin Street.
5:19 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance/heroin by an unnamed juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:42 p.m., disorderly conduct in Potomac, 300 block of South Vermilion Street.
8:53 p.m., armed robbery in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
8:55 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Griffin Street.
11:40 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of North Oregon Avenue.
11:42 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
