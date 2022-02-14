Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
11:13 a.m., burglary, 600 Block of East Voorhees Street.
Friday, Feb. 11:
10:11 a.m., personal injury accident in Potomac, North 900 East Road.
12:43 p.m., arson, 100 Block of North Beard Street.
12:46 p.m., property damage accident, Robinson and West Fairchild Streets.
2:37 p.m., fraud, 300 Block of East Third Street.
2:58 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, Hodge Street.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown and East Ramp Roads.
4:23 p.m., fraud in Tilton, 300 Block of South F Street.
4:51 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 Block of Grant Street.
7:22 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 Block of Koehn Drive.
7:38 p.m., theft, 300 Block of West Williams Street.
8:18 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Hoopeston, Parkview Court.
8:27 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, State Route 1 and Manns Chapel Road.
9:49 p.m., possession of meth, obstruction and wanted on warrant, North Crawford and East Seminary Streets.
10:33 p.m., theft of motor vehicle and driving while suspended in Tilton, East Ross Lane and Greenwood Cemetery Road.
11:11 p.m., theft, 1500 Block of Glenview Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 12:
8:09 a.m., fraud in Westville, 200 Block of South Scott Street.
9:48 a.m., burglary, 600 Block of East Voorhees Street.
10:06 a.m., driving while suspended and possession of a firearm by a felon, 1200 Block of East Main Street.
11:11 a.m., property damage accident, 2400 Block of North Vermilion Street.
12:23 p.m., two reports of fraud, 19000 Block of Kemper Lane.
1:21 p.m., property damage accident, West English and North Vermilion Streets.
1:38 p.m., theft, 800 Block of Texas Avenue.
3:02 p.m., personal injury accident, East Main Street and North California Avenue.
4:53 p.m., domestic battery, 19000 Block of Kemper Lane.
8:47 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 100 Block of South Griffin Street.
Sunday, Feb. 13:
8:46 a.m., burglary, East 2650 North Road.
9:08 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, 2900 Block of Countryway Street.
9:08 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 2900 Block of Countryway Street.
9:51 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 2800 Block of Townway Road.
9:55 a.m., domestic battery, 800 Block of Harmon Street.
10:31 a.m., property damage accident, State Route 150 and G Street.
11:52 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 MM 220.
11:52 a.m., property damage accident, Harmon and West Williams Streets.
11:53 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 Block of North Logan Avenue.
11:57 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
12:46 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 2300 Block of East Road.
12:48 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 2900 Block of Batestown Road.
1:50 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, East North Main and North Oakwood Streets.
3:01 p.m., theft and fraud, 900 Block of Holiday Drive.
3:50 p.m., theft of motor vehicle, 400 Block of North Jackson Street.
4:31 p.m., property damage accident, 100 Block of East Ninth Street.
5:34 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 1700 Block of North Main Street.
7:28 p.m., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, 1200 Block of Garden Drive.
10:47 p.m., shots fired, West Main and North Gilbert Streets.
11:07 p.m., criminal trespassing and wanted on a warrant, Michigan Avenue.
11:44 p.m., aggravated assault, Lake Street.
Monday, Feb. 14:
12:06 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 700 Block of Chandler Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.