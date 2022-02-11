Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 9:
8:14 a.m., battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
8:07 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of East 14th Street.
11:43 a.m., disorderly conduct, 700 block of Wayne Street.
11:15 a.m., fraud in Alvin, North 1800 East Road.
9:36 a.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 400 block of North Main Street.
8:15 a.m., criminal trespassing at an undisclosed location.
1:05 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.
9:30 a.m., property damage accident (hit and run), 200 block of West Winter Avenue.
7:57 a.m., burglary in Westville, North 1380 East Road.
4:15 p.m., theft, 15000 block of Potters Wood Road.
4:04 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Victor Street.
9:23 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Liberty Lane.
1:00 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:37 p.m., property damage accident, North 900 East Road.
7:25 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Liberty Lane.
7:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1800 East Road and East 1200 North Road.
10:51 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Thursday, Feb. 10:
1:50 a.m., possession of drug paraphernalia, West Madison and Chandler Streets.
6:39 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, State Route 1 and Old Dam Road.
7:17 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East Attica Road.
7:17 a.m., stolen vehicle in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East Attica Road.
9:10 a.m., theft, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:48 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:17 p.m., aggravated battery in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.
1:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:14 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
2:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
4:15 p.m., fraud, 1200 block of James Street.
4:31 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:11 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and North Griffin Streets.
6:24 p.m., assault, 1100 block of Grant Street.
Friday, Feb. 11:
12:05 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Stroup Street.
12:25 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:14 a.m., driving under the influence, driving without a license and resisting arrest, Robinson and West Madison Streets.
