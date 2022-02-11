Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Feb. 9:

8:14 a.m., battery, 2400 block of Georgetown Road.

8:07 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of East 14th Street.

11:43 a.m., disorderly conduct, 700 block of Wayne Street.

11:15 a.m., fraud in Alvin, North 1800 East Road.

9:36 a.m., residential burglary in Rankin, 400 block of North Main Street.

8:15 a.m., criminal trespassing at an undisclosed location.

1:05 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.

9:30 a.m., property damage accident (hit and run), 200 block of West Winter Avenue.

7:57 a.m., burglary in Westville, North 1380 East Road.

4:15 p.m., theft, 15000 block of Potters Wood Road.

4:04 p.m., theft in Westville, 300 block of Victor Street.

9:23 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Liberty Lane.

1:00 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:37 p.m., property damage accident, North 900 East Road.

7:25 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Liberty Lane.

7:22 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1800 East Road and East 1200 North Road.

10:51 p.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

Thursday, Feb. 10:

1:50 a.m., possession of drug paraphernalia, West Madison and Chandler Streets.

6:39 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, State Route 1 and Old Dam Road.

7:17 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East Attica Road.

7:17 a.m., stolen vehicle in Rossville, North 1850 East Road and East Attica Road.

9:10 a.m., theft, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:48 a.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

12:17 p.m., aggravated battery in Rossville, 300 block of North Chicago Street.

1:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:14 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

2:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

4:15 p.m., fraud, 1200 block of James Street.

4:31 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:11 p.m., property damage accident, East Voorhees and North Griffin Streets.

6:24 p.m., assault, 1100 block of Grant Street.

Friday, Feb. 11:

12:05 a.m., burglary, 100 block of Stroup Street.

12:25 a.m., disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:14 a.m., driving under the influence, driving without a license and resisting arrest, Robinson and West Madison Streets.

