Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE AND VERMILION COUNTY
WEDNESDAY:
7:16 a.m., criminal damage in the 500 block of Ann Street.
10:11 a.m., possession of child pornography at an undisclosed location.
10:27 a.m., theft in the 600 block of East South Street.
10:49 a.m., fraud in the 1000 block of W. Voorhees Street.
10:12 a.m., illegal dumping, Georgetown, in the 900 block of North Road/East Road.
11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.
11:11 a.m., retail theft in the 400 block of East Main.
12:09 p.m., theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:40 a.m., criminal damage to property in Rossville, 20000 block of East 3200 North road.
12:07 p.m., domestic battery in the 100 block of Vance Lane.
1:39 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main.
10:14 p.m., property damage accident at Gilbert and Main streets.
3:44 p.m., property damage accident at Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.
2:04 p.m., fraud in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
3:46 p.m., Hoopeston, unauthorized use of weapon by a felon and possession of meth in the 1000 block of West Penn Street.
4:43 p.m., Tilton, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
2:38 p.m., theft in the 000 block of East South Street.
4:46 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
6:05, p.m., Westville, fraud in the 200 block of South State Street.
4:16 p.m., fraud in the 000 block of Briarcliff Street.
4:05 p.m., aggravated fleeing at Chandler and English.
7:14 p.m., criminal sexual assault in the 000 block of East South Street.
8:21 p.m., aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:54 p.m., criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:57 a.m., property damage accident in 600 block of South Bowman.
9:32 p.m., unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth, obstructing/resisting arrest at Kentucky and Nevada streets.
11:05 p.m., domestic battery and criminal damage in the 19000 block of Kemper Lane.
11:32 p.m., aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Illinois Street.
THURSDAY:
12:03 a.m., criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:16 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 000 block of Columbus Street
3:20 a.m., theft in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.
