Incidents reported to police include:

DANVILLE AND VERMILION COUNTY

WEDNESDAY:

7:16 a.m., criminal damage in the 500 block of Ann Street.

10:11 a.m., possession of child pornography at an undisclosed location.

10:27 a.m., theft in the 600 block of East South Street.

10:49 a.m., fraud in the 1000 block of W. Voorhees Street.

10:12 a.m., illegal dumping, Georgetown, in the 900 block of North Road/East Road.

11:44 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Chester Avenue.

11:11 a.m., retail theft in the 400 block of East Main.

12:09 p.m., theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:40 a.m., criminal damage to property in Rossville, 20000 block of East 3200 North road.

12:07 p.m., domestic battery in the 100 block of Vance Lane.

1:39 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of East Main.

10:14 p.m., property damage accident at Gilbert and Main streets.

3:44 p.m., property damage accident at Bowman Avenue and East Main Street.

2:04 p.m., fraud in the 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

3:46 p.m., Hoopeston, unauthorized use of weapon by a felon and possession of meth in the 1000 block of West Penn Street.

4:43 p.m., Tilton, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

2:38 p.m., theft in the 000 block of East South Street.

4:46 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.

6:05, p.m., Westville, fraud in the 200 block of South State Street.

4:16 p.m., fraud in the 000 block of Briarcliff Street.

4:05 p.m., aggravated fleeing at Chandler and English.

7:14 p.m., criminal sexual assault in the 000 block of East South Street.

8:21 p.m., aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:54 p.m., criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:57 a.m., property damage accident in 600 block of South Bowman.

9:32 p.m., unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth, obstructing/resisting arrest at Kentucky and Nevada streets.

11:05 p.m., domestic battery and criminal damage in the 19000 block of Kemper Lane.

11:32 p.m., aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Illinois Street.

THURSDAY:

12:03 a.m., criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:16 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 000 block of Columbus Street

3:20 a.m., theft in the 100 block of East Seminary Street.

