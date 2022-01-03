Incidents reported to police include:
THURSDAY, DEC. 30:
3:57 a.m., hit and run accident investigation in the 600 block of Bowman Avenue.
9:42 a.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.
9:18 a.m. criminal trespass, 400 block of Martin Street.
9:48 a.m., recovered property, 000 block if North Vermilion Street.
10:43 a.m., fraud in Westville, 300 block of Vaught Street.
11:10 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:56 a.m., violation of probation, 600 block of S. Bowman Avenue.
11:29 a.m., 15000 block of Lee Street.
1:01 p.m., retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:43, property damage accident, 13000 block of Fairmount Street.
3 p.m., assisting other agency, 000 Blocl of East South Street.
5:34 p.m., shots fired, South and Park streets.
5:35 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
5:52 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of North Walnut.
11:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of Forrest Street.
7:34 p.m. driving with a suspended license in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
5:54 p.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton, 100 block of West Fifth Street.
11:49 a.m., credit card fraud in Georgetown.
3:49 p.m. criminal trespass, 300 block of W. Washington Street.
2:50 p.m., burglary, criminal damage to property in Potomac, 34000 block of State Road 49.
2:13 p.m., credit card fraud, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.
9:57 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:38 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass to a vehicle in Georgetown, 8000 block of N 1800 E.
9:16 p.m., burglary, in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
11:52 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 Block of North Walnut Street.
11:58 p.m., disorderly conduct in 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
FRIDAY, DEC. 31:
1:09 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Chandler Street.
12:58 a.m., driving under the influence, East Seminary Street and North Washington Avenue.
3:18 a.m., domestic battery in 19000 block of Woodbury Hill Road.
5:03 a.m., abandoned vehicle, North Vermilion Street and West North Street.
5:38 a.m., driving under the influence, 800 block of East Main Street.
8:18 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:04 p.m., property damage accident in 2100 block of East Rileysburg Road.
6:46 a.m., retail theft in 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:08 a.m., illegal dumping, in Hoopeston, 3800 block of N 1650 East Road.
12:03 p.m., retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion.
1:04 p.m., deomestic batter and resisting arrest, 2100 block of East Rileysburg Road.
4:38 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:47 p.m. armed robbery, Harmon and Williams streets.
4:02 p.m., harassment, 000 block of Iowa Street.
5:52 p.m., harassment, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:11 p.m., retail theft at undisclosed location.
7:13 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 Georgetown Road.
7 p.m., domestic battery, 700 bock of Oak Street.
7:18 p.m., theft, 2600 block of East Main Street.
7:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Perrysville Road.
6:14 p.m., shots fired, Gilbert and Roselawn streets.
9:25 p.m., battery, 1300 West Voorhees Street.
10:57 p.m., disorderly conduct in 3200 block of Brunswick Street.
11:53 p.m., shots fired, 000 block of Grace Street.
SATURDAY, JAN. 1, 2022:
12:01 a.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Collett Street.
12:13 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:21 a.m., shots fired, East Main Street and North State Street.
12:17 a.m., shots fired, 700 block of East Wayne Street.
12:44 a.m., driving under the influence, in Homer, on North 100 East Road.
1:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:26 a.m., assault and driving with suspended license, 800 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
2:55 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Lake Street.
2:41 a.m., retail theft, in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
3:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Summit Street.
3:51 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Myers Street.
5:03 a.m., driving under the influence at North Griffin and Williams streets.
5:13 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Myers Street.
5:04 a.m., possession of controlled substance, 000 block of South Gilbert Street.
5:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Clyman Drive.
5:17 p.m., property damage accident, 000 block of Indiana Street.
2:48 p.m., recovery of property, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:36, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, 000 block of Buchanan Street.
6:01 p.m. domestic battery, 400 block of West English Street.
6:31 p.m., burglary to a vehicle in the 627, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.00 block of North Beard Street.
6:39 p.m., theft, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:27 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 bock of Garden Drive.
3:16 p.m., personal injury accident, East Liberty Lane and Stonegate Drive.
8:13 p.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and Eastgate Drive.
9:27 p.m., in Fairmount, property damage accident, 500 block of S. Main Street.
7:22 a.m., battery, 000 block of Grace Street.
9:45 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 800 block of Maple Street.
12:01 a.m., battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:32 a.m., battery in the 100 block of Woodbury Street.
2:20 p.m., domestic battery in Potomac, 100 block of North May Street.
10:36 p.m., obstructing and resisting, 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue.
10:18 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022:
5:08 a.m., buglary, 100 block of North Beard Street.
4:51 a.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of South Henning Road.
10:58 a.m., property damage accident in the 14000 block of Lee Road.
11:47 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
5:37 p.m., property damage accident at Kentucky Avenue and Nevada Avenue.
4:43 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Brown Road.
6:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Georgetown, 18000 block of E 850 N.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Columbus Street.
7:22 p.m., vehicle theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:36 p.m., disorderly conduct, 300 block of Lynch Road.
9:43 p.m., battery, 000 block of Tilman Street.
10:27 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Lincolnshire.
