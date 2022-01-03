Incidents reported to police include:

THURSDAY, DEC. 30:

3:57 a.m., hit and run accident investigation in the 600 block of Bowman Avenue.

9:42 a.m., death investigation at undisclosed location.

9:18 a.m. criminal trespass, 400 block of Martin Street.

9:48 a.m., recovered property, 000 block if North Vermilion Street.

10:43 a.m., fraud in Westville, 300 block of Vaught Street.

11:10 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:56 a.m., violation of probation, 600 block of S. Bowman Avenue.

11:29 a.m., 15000 block of Lee Street.

1:01 p.m., retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:43, property damage accident, 13000 block of Fairmount Street.

3 p.m., assisting other agency, 000 Blocl of East South Street.

5:34 p.m., shots fired, South and Park streets.

5:35 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

5:52 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of North Walnut.

11:29 a.m., theft, 900 block of Forrest Street.

7:34 p.m. driving with a suspended license in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

5:54 p.m., disorderly conduct in Tilton, 100 block of West Fifth Street.

11:49 a.m., credit card fraud in Georgetown.

3:49 p.m. criminal trespass, 300 block of W. Washington Street.

2:50 p.m., burglary, criminal damage to property in Potomac, 34000 block of State Road 49.

2:13 p.m., credit card fraud, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.

9:57 p.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of East Main Street.

10:38 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass to a vehicle in Georgetown, 8000 block of N 1800 E.

9:16 p.m., burglary, in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.

11:52 p.m., disorderly conduct, 200 Block of North Walnut Street.

11:58 p.m., disorderly conduct in 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

FRIDAY, DEC. 31:

1:09 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Chandler Street.

12:58 a.m., driving under the influence, East Seminary Street and North Washington Avenue.

3:18 a.m., domestic battery in 19000 block of Woodbury Hill Road.

5:03 a.m., abandoned vehicle, North Vermilion Street and West North Street.

5:38 a.m., driving under the influence, 800 block of East Main Street.

8:18 a.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:04 p.m., property damage accident in 2100 block of East Rileysburg Road.

6:46 a.m., retail theft in 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:08 a.m., illegal dumping, in Hoopeston, 3800 block of N 1650 East Road.

12:03 p.m., retail theft, 4000 block of North Vermilion.

1:04 p.m., deomestic batter and resisting arrest, 2100 block of East Rileysburg Road.

4:38 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:47 p.m. armed robbery, Harmon and Williams streets.

4:02 p.m., harassment, 000 block of Iowa Street.

5:52 p.m., harassment, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:11 p.m., retail theft at undisclosed location.

7:13 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 Georgetown Road.

7 p.m., domestic battery, 700 bock of Oak Street.

7:18 p.m., theft, 2600 block of East Main Street.

7:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Perrysville Road.

6:14 p.m., shots fired, Gilbert and Roselawn streets.

9:25 p.m., battery, 1300 West Voorhees Street.

10:57 p.m., disorderly conduct in 3200 block of Brunswick Street.

11:53 p.m., shots fired, 000 block of Grace Street.

SATURDAY, JAN. 1, 2022:

12:01 a.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Collett Street.

12:13 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:21 a.m., shots fired, East Main Street and North State Street.

12:17 a.m., shots fired, 700 block of East Wayne Street.

12:44 a.m., driving under the influence, in Homer, on North 100 East Road.

1:41 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:26 a.m., assault and driving with suspended license, 800 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.

2:55 a.m., criminal damage, 000 block of Lake Street.

2:41 a.m., retail theft, in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

3:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Summit Street.

3:51 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Myers Street.

5:03 a.m., driving under the influence at North Griffin and Williams streets.

5:13 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Myers Street.

5:04 a.m., possession of controlled substance, 000 block of South Gilbert Street.

5:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Clyman Drive.

5:17 p.m., property damage accident, 000 block of Indiana Street.

2:48 p.m., recovery of property, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:36, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, 000 block of Buchanan Street.

6:01 p.m. domestic battery, 400 block of West English Street.

6:31 p.m., burglary to a vehicle in the 627, criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.00 block of North Beard Street.

6:39 p.m., theft, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:27 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 bock of Garden Drive.

3:16 p.m., personal injury accident, East Liberty Lane and Stonegate Drive.

8:13 p.m., property damage accident, Lynch Road and Eastgate Drive.

9:27 p.m., in Fairmount, property damage accident, 500 block of S. Main Street.

7:22 a.m., battery, 000 block of Grace Street.

9:45 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 800 block of Maple Street.

12:01 a.m., battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:32 a.m., battery in the 100 block of Woodbury Street.

2:20 p.m., domestic battery in Potomac, 100 block of North May Street.

10:36 p.m., obstructing and resisting, 2000 block of Oakwood Avenue.

10:18 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

SUNDAY, JAN. 2, 2022:

5:08 a.m., buglary, 100 block of North Beard Street.

4:51 a.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of South Henning Road.

10:58 a.m., property damage accident in the 14000 block of Lee Road.

11:47 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

5:37 p.m., property damage accident at Kentucky Avenue and Nevada Avenue.

4:43 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Brown Road.

6:53 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Georgetown, 18000 block of E 850 N.

6:59 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Columbus Street.

7:22 p.m., vehicle theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:36 p.m., disorderly conduct, 300 block of Lynch Road.

9:43 p.m., battery, 000 block of Tilman Street.

10:27 p.m., domestic battery, 000 block of Lincolnshire.

