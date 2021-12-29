Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE AND VERMILION COUNTY
MONDAY:
Theft of fuel in the 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Retail theft in the 300 block of North Gilbert.
Retail theft in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Residential burglary in the 400 block of North Gilbert.
Burglary in the 15000 block of Potters Woods Road.
Domestic battery on Denmark Road and North Street.
Domestic battery in Westville, 300 block of South Street.
Retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft in Sidell, 200 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of North Kimball Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of North Logan Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East Raymond Avenue.
TUESDAY:
Robbery to a business in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Home invasion, Dec. 21, at an undisclosed location.
Accident with injury, 7:49 p.m., at East Main and Brewer Road.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Crestview Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Fraud in the 100 block of North Kansas Street.
Harassment in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood.
Domestic battery and theft in the 000 block of Lake Street.
Theft in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Aggravated battery in the 300 block of West Fairchild.
Possession of a controlled substance at Griffin and Seminary streets.
Death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Theft in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Theft in Westville, 200 block of North State Street near City Hall.
Death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Forgery/theft in the 14000 block of North Road.
Criminal damage in the 000 block of S. Virginia Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Walnut.
Personal injury accident, 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of N. Vermilion and Winter streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.