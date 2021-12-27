Incidents reported to police include:
SUNDAY:
Resisting arrest, driving while suspended, child endangerment and feeling police in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Criminal trespass in the 500 block of N. Bowman Street.
Theft in Glendale Mobile Home Park on Perrysville Road.
Burglary in the 400 block of N. Collett Street.
Domestic battery at undisclosed location.
Domestic battery on 000 block Virginia Avenue.
Burglary to vehicle on Georgetown Road.
Illegal dumping on 14000 block of Clingan Lane in Westville.
Retail theft in 300 block of North Gilbert.
Residential burglary in 800 block of Texas Street.
SATURDAY:
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Martin Street.
Criminal trespass and resisting arrest at Circle K in the 1200 block of N. Bowman.
Domestic dispute at the Budget Motel at 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
Domestic battery on 900 block of Georgian Drive.
Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass on 200 block of Stroup Street.
Shots fired on 500 block of S. Buchanan Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 35000 block of East Road in Rossville.
Aggravated fleeing at E. South Street and S. Jackson Street.
Shots fired at E. Main Street and S. Virginia Avenue.
Burglary in 1700 block of W. Washington Street in Tilton.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Fairchild and Section streets.
FRIDAY:
Shots fired at E. Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
Public indecency in 100 block of Minnesota Street.
Fraud at an undisclosed location in Danville.
Domestic battery in 000 block of S. Virginia Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and criminal damage in the 000 block of Fairweight Street.
An accident with injury at the intersection of Bowman and Seminary.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft from a vehicle at Tilman Avenue apartment.
Disorderly conduct at the Quality Inn on Lynch Drive.
Theft in 700 block of Coake Street.
Shots fired in 400 block of Sherman Street.
Theft in 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Shots fired in the 1600 block of Edgewood (Green Meadows Apartment).
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Fera.
Theft and criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Redden Court.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 800 block of John Street.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of N. Vermilion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.