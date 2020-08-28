Incidents reports to police included:
DANVILLE
Thursday:
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Battery in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Martin Street.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Park Street.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Griggs Street.
Possession of other's credit/debit card in the unit block of South State Street.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Danville male arrested for driving while license suspended, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of cannabis at Bowman Avenue and Myers Street.
Fraud in the 1500 block of Myrtle Drive.
Battery at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin Street.
Assault in the unit block of East Harrison Street.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Residential burglary in the unit block of Bismarck Street.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Park Street.
Theft on Boat Club Road.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mabin Street.
Theft in the 2700 block of East Main Street.
Abandoned vehicle in the 900 block of McArthur Place.
Friday:
Criminal damage at North Walnut and West North streets.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Driving after suspended at Woodbury and Oak streets.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Deceptive practice at Brunswick Tavern, 207 W. Main St., Westville.
Theft from a motor vehicle in the 300 block of Norman Street, Westville.
Friday:
Theft in the unit block of Taylor Street, Tilton.
