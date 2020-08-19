Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday, Aug. 16:
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main St.
Battery in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Violation of an order of protection in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Obstructing a peace officer in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 300 block of North Griffin Street.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Quincy.
Stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Pixley.
Theft at Vermilion House, 3535 N. Vermilion St.
Assault at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Illinois and Cannon streets.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the unit block of College Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Pennsylvania and Williams streets.
Obstructing identification at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage at 610 Tap, 610 N. Vermilion St.
Monday, Aug. 17:
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal trespassing in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Theft in the 700 block of Wayne Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Burglary to a business in the 200 block of Logan Avenue.
Forgery in the 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday, Aug. 18:
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Circle K, 401 W. Main St.
Tuesday, Aug. 11:
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of Maiden Lane, Bismarck.
Thursday, Aug. 13:
Theft in the 14600 block of County Road 3800 N, Hoopeston.
Harassment and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Timber Ridge Drive, Oakwood.
Home repair fraud in the 300 block of North Oakwood Street, Oakwood.
Criminal trespassing at the Village Pantry, 502 N. Oakwood St., Oakwood.
Friday, Aug. 14:
Fraud at Casey’s, 112 S. Chicago St., Rossville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 600 block of South State Street, Westville.
Saturday, Aug. 15:
Burglary in the 300 block of West Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 500 block of South 5th Street, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 200 block of West Front Street, Fairmount.
Theft in the unit block of Lenover, Danville.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of East 14th Street, Georgetown.
Sunday, Aug. 16:
Burglary in the 600 block of West Lincoln Street, Hoopeston.
Battery in the 12800 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Smith Street, Westville.
Violation of bail bond in the 500 block of Highland Park Road.
Theft in the 200 block of Wisconsin, Westville.
Theft at IGA, 707 N. State St., Westville.
Child custody dispute in the 16500 block of County Road 1200 N, Westville.
Two reports of criminal trespassing at Exit 210 Saloon, 12414 U.S. Route 150, Danville.
Monday, Aug. 17:
Burglary to a shed at 400 E 600 N, Allerton.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the unit block of Maplewood, Danville.
Criminal trespassing and criminal damage in the 200 block of West Front Street, Fairmount.
Hoopeston police and fire departments were dispatched to the 500 block of West Main Street in Hoopeston for a shed on fire. No injuries were reported. An investigation continues.
A Hoopeston man was arrested for theft of a bicycle and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 400 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.
Two Hoopeston males were arrested for battery in the 300 block of West Chestnut Street, Hoopeston.
Fraud at 9097 E 2100 N Road, Oakwood.
Theft in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2:48 p.m. — In the 12800 of Grape Creek Road, involving Braxdyn R. Keeran of Catlin and Roger D. Hillard of Danville. Keeran was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and improper overtaking on right.
Thursday, Aug. 13, 6:51 a.m. — At Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue, involving Jason A. McDaniel, 43, of Fithian and Colton L. Story of Danville. McDaniel was cited for driving while license revoked, no proof of insurance and failure to yield.
Friday, Aug. 14, 9:56 a.m. — At North Vermilion and Seminary streets, involving Dalton Wells, 16, of the 600 block of Douglas Street, town unknown, and Charles T. Jones of Danville. Wells was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 12:44 p.m. — At East Main Street and Bowman Avenue, involving Sarah Michele Mikel of Westville and Travis L. Cobb of Danville. Mikel was cited for failure to yield while turning left. Cobb was cited for improper display of license plate.
Saturday, Aug. 15, 6:33 p.m. — At Shady Lane and North Vermilion Street, involving Lawrence A. Myers of Danville and Callie E. Gernand of Danville. Myers was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, Aug. 17, 2:32 p.m. — At East Orange and South Market streets in Hoopeston involving Amber Pocica of Hoopeston and Tara Fares of Danville. Pocica was ticketed for no insurance.
