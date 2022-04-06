Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 4:
2:32 a.m., property damage accident in Indianola, Indianola Ridgefarm Road and 1270 East Road.
7:34 a.m., property damage accident, South Alexander Street.
9:20 a.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:33 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:53 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:57 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.
11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Walnut Street.
12:10 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:54 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
3:38 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:14 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Jackson Street.
4:53 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
5:15 p.m., battery, criminal trespassing involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:18 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East 13th Street.
9:21 p.m., criminal damage to property, wanted on a warrant, Tillman Street.
9:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of West Harrison Street.
11:21 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, East Williams and North Griffin Streets.
Tuesday, April 5:
1:05 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm at an undisclosed location.
2:23 a.m., aggravated battery, Woodbury Street.
6:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:32 a.m., theft, Greenwood Cemetery Road.
11:06 a.m., theft in Westville, 16000 block East 1200 North Road.
2:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
3:14 p.m., burglary in Rankin, North 470 East Road.
3:25 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
4:00 p.m., assault in Henning, 400 block of South Main Street.
4:05 p.m., theft, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
4:29 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Bensyl Avenue.
7:03 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.
7:40 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.
7:47 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:49 p.m., stolen vehicle, Pennsylvania Avenue.
8:34 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, East 3750 North Road.
8:48 p.m., theft, 400 block of Sager Street.
9:25 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
11:22 p.m., criminal trespassing, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, April 6:
1:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.