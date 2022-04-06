Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 4:

2:32 a.m., property damage accident in Indianola, Indianola Ridgefarm Road and 1270 East Road.

7:34 a.m., property damage accident, South Alexander Street.

9:20 a.m., aggravated battery, criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

10:33 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:53 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:57 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Pennsylvania Street.

11:56 a.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Walnut Street.

12:10 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

1:54 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

3:38 p.m., theft, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:14 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Jackson Street.

4:53 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Harrison Street.

5:15 p.m., battery, criminal trespassing involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:18 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East 13th Street.

9:21 p.m., criminal damage to property, wanted on a warrant, Tillman Street.

9:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of West Harrison Street.

11:21 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while suspended, East Williams and North Griffin Streets.

Tuesday, April 5:

1:05 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm at an undisclosed location.

2:23 a.m., aggravated battery, Woodbury Street.

6:05 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:32 a.m., theft, Greenwood Cemetery Road.

11:06 a.m., theft in Westville, 16000 block East 1200 North Road.

2:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

3:14 p.m., burglary in Rankin, North 470 East Road.

3:25 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

4:00 p.m., assault in Henning, 400 block of South Main Street.

4:05 p.m., theft, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.

4:29 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Bensyl Avenue.

7:03 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Moore Street.

7:40 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue.

7:47 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:49 p.m., stolen vehicle, Pennsylvania Avenue.

8:34 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, East 3750 North Road.

8:48 p.m., theft, 400 block of Sager Street.

9:25 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.

11:22 p.m., criminal trespassing, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

Wednesday, April 6:

1:02 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you