Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, April 1:
4:05 a.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, U.S. 136 and North 450 East Road.
7:12 a.m., burglary, 17000 block of West Newell Road.
7:55 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 300 block of South Scott Street.
9:11 a.m., criminal damage 800 block of Clarence Street.
9:34 a.m., theft, East Voorhees Street.
9:42 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
11:43 a.m., burglary, 1300 block of West Voorhees Street.
11:45 a.m., burglary in Fithian, 6200 block of East Lincoln Trail Road.
12:33 p.m., burglary in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.
12:54 p.m., criminal trespassing, 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
1:31 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
1:58 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:30 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 westbound mile marker 220.
4:25 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:03 p.m., burglary, 15000 block of Potters Woods Road.
5:37 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and West Williams Streets.
7:20 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, North 1850 East Road.
Saturday, April 2:
12:17 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
2:59 a.m., aggravated assault, battery, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
3:14 a.m., battery, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:05 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 900 North Road and 1950 East Road.
7:30 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
7:33 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
8:44 a.m., theft, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:03 a.m., robbery, East Harrison Street.
9:58 a.m., burglary in Bismarck, North 1950 East Road.
11:50 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
12:38 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150.
2:19 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, North Lane and East State Streets.
4:28 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 300 block of East Main Street.
4:46 p.m., mob action, battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:43 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
7:58 p.m., property damage accident, Shake Rag Road and West Newell Road.
7:58 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and Glenburn Creek Road.
8:53 p.m., domestic battery in Fairmount, East 980 North Road.
9:28 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Grant Street.
9:37 p.m., battery, Brewer Road.
10:09 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Road.
10:41 p.m., theft, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Sunday, April 3:
1:50 a.m., property damage accident in Warren County, Ind.
2:15 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license suspended, Michigan Avenue and East Fairchild Street.
10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing, 17000 block of Highland Park Boulevard.
12:14 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:48 p.m., residential burglary, 600 block of Wayne Street.
4:17 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Hoopeston, 200 block of West Maple Street.
4:18 p.m., theft, 100 block of West Main Street.
7:49 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:53 p.m., theft in Westville, Danville Street.
8:09 p.m., criminal damage to property, South Virginia Street.
8:53 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Valleyview and Eastview Avenues.
11:18 p.m., shots fired, 1300 block of Harmon Street.
11:48 p.m., shots fired, 300 block of Robinson Street.
Monday, April 4:
3:47 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.
