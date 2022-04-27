Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 25:
10:11 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9900 block of Camp Drake Road.
11:22 a.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.
11:32 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Walnut Street.
11:33 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois 1.
12:33 p.m., burglary, 600 block of Voorhees Street.
1:05 p.m., theft, North Vermilion Street.
1:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:08 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:08 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, East Liberty Lane and Ferndale Avenue.
2:55 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:00 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.
4:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
4:11 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.
4:24 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:31 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 700 block of Delwood Street.
4:36 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
4:37 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:04 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:07 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, West 14th Street.
5:56 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1200 block of Thomas Street.
6:21 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Redden Court.
8:55 p.m., aggravated battery, East South Street.
8:58 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
9:10 p.m., property damage accident, Collett Street and Bryan Avenue.
9:38 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 217.5.
10:04 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Tuesday, April 26:
1:37 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
7:12 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Robinson Street.
10:01 a.m., arson, 800 block of John Street.
10:12 a.m., death investigation, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
11:04 a.m., theft from vehicle in East Lynn, 41000 block of South Main Street.
12:30 p.m., battery, East South Street.
4:44 p.m., theft, 100 block of Dale Avenue.
7:37 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, North Griffin Street and Crystal Drive.
7:58 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property, wanted on warrant in Oakwood, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
8:02 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main Street and Lynch Road.
8:14 p.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.
8:22 p.m., criminal damage, Thornhill Drive.
8:35 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 13000 block of North 800 East Road.,
8:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
9:20 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Wednesday, April 27:
2:07 a.m., shots fired, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:06 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.