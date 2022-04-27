Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 25:

10:11 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 9900 block of Camp Drake Road.

11:22 a.m., retail theft, East West Newell Road.

11:32 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Walnut Street.

11:33 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Illinois 1.

12:33 p.m., burglary, 600 block of Voorhees Street.

1:05 p.m., theft, North Vermilion Street.

1:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:08 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

2:08 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, East Liberty Lane and Ferndale Avenue.

2:55 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:00 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1100 block of Cleary Avenue.

4:02 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

4:11 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Hazel Street.

4:24 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:31 p.m., residential burglary in Tilton, 700 block of Delwood Street.

4:36 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

4:37 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:04 p.m., criminal damage to property involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:07 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, West 14th Street.

5:56 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 1200 block of Thomas Street.

6:21 p.m., theft, 1600 block of Redden Court.

8:55 p.m., aggravated battery, East South Street.

8:58 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

9:10 p.m., property damage accident, Collett Street and Bryan Avenue.

9:38 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 217.5.

10:04 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tuesday, April 26:

1:37 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

7:12 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Robinson Street.

10:01 a.m., arson, 800 block of John Street.

10:12 a.m., death investigation, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

11:04 a.m., theft from vehicle in East Lynn, 41000 block of South Main Street.

12:30 p.m., battery, East South Street.

4:44 p.m., theft, 100 block of Dale Avenue.

7:37 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, North Griffin Street and Crystal Drive.

7:58 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property, wanted on warrant in Oakwood, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.

8:02 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main Street and Lynch Road.

8:14 p.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Lindenwood Drive.

8:22 p.m., criminal damage, Thornhill Drive.

8:35 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 13000 block of North 800 East Road.,

8:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

9:20 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Wednesday, April 27:

2:07 a.m., shots fired, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:06 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you