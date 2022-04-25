Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, April 22:
1:33 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
4:20 a.m., property damage accident, West Lake Boulevard.
6:59 a.m., burglary in Tilton, 500 block of Atwood Street.
6:59 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Glenview Avenue.
9:03 a.m., theft in Rossville, 32000 block of Illinois 1.
9:32 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Oak Street.
9:46 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:23 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
11:50 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Ray Street.
12:00 p.m., personal injury accident, East Liberty Lane.
12:34 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:00 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:24 p.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, public indecency involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:31 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
2:34 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:11 p.m., burglary from vehicle, West Fairchild Street.
3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.
3:44 p.m., personal injury accident, East Third Street and South Jefferson Street.
4:23 p.m., theft, 700 block of Chandler Street.
4:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Ann Street.
4:47 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 200 block of South State Street.
5:04 p.m., aggravated assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:35 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Griffin Street.
6:47 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
7:29 p.m., burglary, Cunningham Avenue.
7:48 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of West Roselawn Street.
9:06 p.m., domestic battery, Columbus Street.
11:39 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, April 23:
12:22 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
12:33 a.m., burglary, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:50 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.
3:57 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of North West Street.
8:43 a.m., battery, 700 block of Coake Street.
9:56 a.m., theft, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
11:01 a.m., criminal trespass, assault, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:56 a.m., residential burglary, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:52 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
3:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
5:37 p.m., assault, criminal damage, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:33 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Crestview Drive and South Moore Street.
6:39 p.m., aggravated battery, threatening a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary to vehicle, theft, public indecency, domestic battery, battery, assault, criminal trespassing to vehicle, disorderly conduct in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.
6:45 p.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:33 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:30 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.
8:40 p.m., criminal damage, North Vermilion Street and East Conron Avenue.
11:18 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, Parkview Court.
11:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2600 block of Denmark Road.
Sunday, April 24:
12:53 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of North California Avenue.
1:26 a.m., domestic battery, East Main Street and South Kansas Avenue.
1:29 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.
2:10 a.m., criminal damage, 16000 block of Arrowhead Road.
2:25 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
4:23 a.m., criminal trespass, Redden Court and Lewis Lane.
4:55 a.m., domestic battery, Tillman Avenue.
7:30 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:35 a.m., battery in Westville, 100 North State Street.
12:11 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
12:51 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
2:52 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Evans Avenue.
3:32 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:04 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Delta Drive and Forest Park Road.
9:34 p.m., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:06 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1800 block of East Main Street.
10:21 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:46 p.m., criminal damage, South Alexander Street.
11:28 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Moore Street.
11:58 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Rhea Street.
Monday, April 25:
3:12 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Martin Street.
4:00 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
