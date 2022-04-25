Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, April 22:

1:33 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.

4:20 a.m., property damage accident, West Lake Boulevard.

6:59 a.m., burglary in Tilton, 500 block of Atwood Street.

6:59 a.m., battery, 1600 block of Glenview Avenue.

9:03 a.m., theft in Rossville, 32000 block of Illinois 1.

9:32 a.m., criminal trespass to vehicle, disorderly conduct, 1600 block of Oak Street.

9:46 a.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:23 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.

11:50 a.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Ray Street.

12:00 p.m., personal injury accident, East Liberty Lane.

12:34 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:00 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:24 p.m., aggravated battery, disorderly conduct, public indecency involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:31 p.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.

2:34 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:11 p.m., burglary from vehicle, West Fairchild Street.

3:39 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.

3:44 p.m., personal injury accident, East Third Street and South Jefferson Street.

4:23 p.m., theft, 700 block of Chandler Street.

4:38 p.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Ann Street.

4:47 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 200 block of South State Street.

5:04 p.m., aggravated assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:35 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Griffin Street.

6:47 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.

7:29 p.m., burglary, Cunningham Avenue.

7:48 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of West Roselawn Street.

9:06 p.m., domestic battery, Columbus Street.

11:39 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

Saturday, April 23:

12:22 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.

12:33 a.m., burglary, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.

1:50 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 100 block of South State Street.

3:57 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of North West Street.

8:43 a.m., battery, 700 block of Coake Street.

9:56 a.m., theft, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.

11:01 a.m., criminal trespass, assault, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:56 a.m., residential burglary, theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

12:34 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:52 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

3:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1700 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

5:37 p.m., assault, criminal damage, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:33 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Crestview Drive and South Moore Street.

6:39 p.m., aggravated battery, threatening a police officer, resisting arrest, burglary to vehicle, theft, public indecency, domestic battery, battery, assault, criminal trespassing to vehicle, disorderly conduct in Rankin, 100 block of North Guthrie Street.

6:45 p.m., retail theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:33 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:30 p.m., theft, 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.

8:40 p.m., criminal damage, North Vermilion Street and East Conron Avenue.

11:18 p.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, Parkview Court.

11:20 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 2600 block of Denmark Road.

Sunday, April 24:

12:53 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of North California Avenue.

1:26 a.m., domestic battery, East Main Street and South Kansas Avenue.

1:29 a.m., criminal damage in Oakwood, 200 block of Covert Drive.

2:10 a.m., criminal damage, 16000 block of Arrowhead Road.

2:25 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

4:23 a.m., criminal trespass, Redden Court and Lewis Lane.

4:55 a.m., domestic battery, Tillman Avenue.

7:30 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:35 a.m., battery in Westville, 100 North State Street.

12:11 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

12:51 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

2:52 p.m., domestic battery, 1400 block of Evans Avenue.

3:32 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:04 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Delta Drive and Forest Park Road.

9:34 p.m., criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:06 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 1800 block of East Main Street.

10:21 p.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:46 p.m., criminal damage, South Alexander Street.

11:28 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Moore Street.

11:58 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Rhea Street.

Monday, April 25:

3:12 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Martin Street.

4:00 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

