Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 18:

6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, West Seventh Street and South G Street.

10:18 a.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

4:06 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.

4:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:51 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

5:38 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of North Kimball Street.

9:04 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Crestview Drive.

9:59 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Franklin Street.

10:22 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

Tuesday, April 19:

4:33 a.m., burglary, Bismark Street.

6:18 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Harmon and Williams Streets.

7:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Jackson Street and Winter Avenue.

9:02 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

9:16 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:27 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.

10:58 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 300 block of Center Street.

12:13 p.m., theft, 300 block of Chandler Street.

12:13 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:04 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Eastgate Drive.

3:17 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Gilbert Streets.

4:05 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Jackson Streets.

4:57 p.m., battery, East South Street.

5:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Stroup Street.

5:39 p.m., criminal damage to property, Bismark Street.

6:46 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:18 p.m., aggravated assault, 400 block of Harvey Street.

7:15 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage to property, Mcvey Street.

7:31 p.m., criminal damage, South Jefferson Street.

8:10 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Oak Street.

8:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.

9:33 p.m., battery, 500 block of Wilkin Avenue.

9:56 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.

10:16 p.m., domestic battery, North Gilbert Street.

