Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 18:
6:41 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, West Seventh Street and South G Street.
10:18 a.m., theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
4:06 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Taylor Street.
4:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:51 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:38 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of North Kimball Street.
9:04 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
9:59 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Franklin Street.
10:22 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
Tuesday, April 19:
4:33 a.m., burglary, Bismark Street.
6:18 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Harmon and Williams Streets.
7:01 a.m., personal injury accident, Jackson Street and Winter Avenue.
9:02 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
9:16 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:27 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.
10:58 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, 300 block of Center Street.
12:13 p.m., theft, 300 block of Chandler Street.
12:13 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:21 p.m., theft, 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:04 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Eastgate Drive.
3:17 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and Gilbert Streets.
4:05 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Jackson Streets.
4:57 p.m., battery, East South Street.
5:15 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Stroup Street.
5:39 p.m., criminal damage to property, Bismark Street.
6:46 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:18 p.m., aggravated assault, 400 block of Harvey Street.
7:15 p.m., residential burglary, criminal damage to property, Mcvey Street.
7:31 p.m., criminal damage, South Jefferson Street.
8:10 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1000 block of Oak Street.
8:36 p.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
9:33 p.m., battery, 500 block of Wilkin Avenue.
9:56 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
10:16 p.m., domestic battery, North Gilbert Street.
