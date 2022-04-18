Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, April 15
2:46 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert Streets.
3:01 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
4:39 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
10:30 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
11:14 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 700 block of Plum Street.
1:01 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:35 p.m., property damage accident, 700 block of Perrysville Road.
2:12 p.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:25 p.m., burglary to storage unit, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:32 p.m., burglary to storage unit in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.
3:44 p.m., theft, 2500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:05 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:13 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:17 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Ridgeview Street.
8:13 p.m., personal injury accident in Rankin, North Main Street and East 4200 North Road.
10:32 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Chandler Street.
11:39 p.m., home invasion in Westville, 200 block of Indiana Street.
Saturday, April 16
1:05 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Perrysville Road.
1:24 a.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 300 block of Benton Street.
2:01 a.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
2:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing, Gilbert and Main Streets.
2:48 a.m., criminal damage, Tillman Avenue.
3:45 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, Lynn Drive.
10:40 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:38 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Center Street.
12:18 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:55 p.m., criminal damage, theft in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.
4:04 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, East 2100 North Road and North 900 East Road.
4:08 p.m., theft, deceptive practice in Oakwood, 200 block of Barbara Drive.
5:11 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:52 p.m., property damage accident, Columbus Street and Cleveland Avenue.
7:08 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
7:35 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, East 580 North Road.
8:46 p.m., domestic battery, medical assistance at an undisclosed location.
9:08 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, East 900 North Road.
Sunday, April 17
9:51 a.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of Rue Bienville Street.
9:55 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:00 a.m., grooming, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
11:10 a.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
3:57 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
4:54 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Brewer Road.
5:22 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Center Street.
7:29 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
8:04 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.
8:25 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Williams Street.
8:30 p.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 1200 block of East Seminary Street.
8:56 p.m., property damage accident in Bismarck, Poland Road and 1900 East Road.
9:27 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Crawford Street.
11:10 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of West Lake Boulevard.
