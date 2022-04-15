Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, April 11:
12:48 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 6400 block of Old Dam Road.
12:53 a.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, North Henning Road and Kickapoo Park Road.
8:03 a.m., burglary in Fithian, North 620 East Road.
8:53 a.m., burglary from vehicle, 200 block of Dawn Avenue.
10:42 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, no valid FOID, 700 block of Florida Street.
12:00 p.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.
1:38 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Thompson Avenue.
2:12 p.m. mob action, aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:56 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Hazel Street.
4:30 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:35 p.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
4:53 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:54 p.m., theft of firearm in Ridge Farm, East 480 North Road.
5:13 p.m., theft, 2600 block of Oakwood Avenue.
5:44 p.m., burglary, 13000 block of East 2100 North Road.
6:22 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
6:41 p.m., robbery, Fairchild and Hazel Streets.
7:21 p.m., theft, 700 block of East Williams Street.
8:40 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:56 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Griffin Street.
10:23 p.m., battery, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:42 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Main and Park Streets.
11:40 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.
11:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.
Tuesday, April 12:
1:13 a.m., domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.
2:54 a.m., domestic battery, Arlington Drive.
3:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.
7:33 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
7:44 a.m., burglary, 15000 block of Long Road.
8:09 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Davis Street.
8:24 a.m., burglary in Westville, Lynn Drive.
9:06 a.m., theft, 1900 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:08 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
10:00 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
12:19 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, Orlea Street.
12:21 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
4:37 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Franklin Street.
4:41 p.m., theft, Greenwood Avenue.
4:53 p.m., theft, 500 block of Martin Street.
8:19 p.m., aggravated battery, South Virginia Avenue.
8:21 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:26 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
10:37 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
11:38 p.m., aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
Wednesday, April 13:
2:08 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 700 block of South Sixth Avenue.
2:25 a.m., battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
3:16 a.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Stoney Creek Road.
5:17 a.m., property damage accident, I-74 eastbound lanes MM 220.
5:27 a.m., arson, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
5:38 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.
6:14 a.m., burglary, 3500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:19 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 500 block of Central Street.
11:21 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
11:27 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Conron Streets.
3:18 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Conron Streets.
3:48 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:25 p.m., theft in Rankin, 41000 block of North 470 East Road.
6:38 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1800 block of North Main Street.
7:00 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Franklin and Center Streets.
8:57 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of North Jackson Street.
9:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:43 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of East Main Street.
11:53 p.m., shots fired, Harmon Street.
Thursday, April 14:
3:16 a.m., criminal damage, Grape Creek Road and Stoney Creek Road.
7:59 a.m., burglary, 700 block of West Seminary Street.
8:00 a.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.
8:06 a.m., burglary in Bismarck, East 2550 North Road.
8:28 a.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and North Vermilion Street.
11:50 a.m., theft, North Street.
1:05 p.m., property damage accident, Williams Street and Logan Avenue.
2:18 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:49 p.m., domestic battery, West Union Road.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Seymour Street.
6:02 p.m., hit and run accident, U.S. 150.
7:27 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.
9:40 p.m., domestic battery, South Griffin Street.
10:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 700 block of Chandler Street.
11:10 p.m., domestic battery, South Alexander Street.
Friday, April 15:
1:26 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
2:42 a.m., shots fired, James Place and East English Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.