Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, April 11:

12:48 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 6400 block of Old Dam Road.

12:53 a.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, North Henning Road and Kickapoo Park Road.

8:03 a.m., burglary in Fithian, North 620 East Road.

8:53 a.m., burglary from vehicle, 200 block of Dawn Avenue.

10:42 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm, no valid FOID, 700 block of Florida Street.

12:00 p.m., domestic battery, Lake Street.

1:38 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Thompson Avenue.

2:12 p.m. mob action, aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

2:56 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Hazel Street.

4:30 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

4:35 p.m., criminal trespassing, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.

4:53 p.m., theft, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:54 p.m., theft of firearm in Ridge Farm, East 480 North Road.

5:13 p.m., theft, 2600 block of Oakwood Avenue.

5:44 p.m., burglary, 13000 block of East 2100 North Road.

6:22 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft in Tilton, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

6:41 p.m., robbery, Fairchild and Hazel Streets.

7:21 p.m., theft, 700 block of East Williams Street.

8:40 p.m., retail theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:56 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Griffin Street.

10:23 p.m., battery, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:42 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Main and Park Streets.

11:40 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.

11:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.

Tuesday, April 12:

1:13 a.m., domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.

2:54 a.m., domestic battery, Arlington Drive.

3:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.

7:33 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

7:44 a.m., burglary, 15000 block of Long Road.

8:09 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, criminal damage, 500 block of West Davis Street.

8:24 a.m., burglary in Westville, Lynn Drive.

9:06 a.m., theft, 1900 block of East Fairchild Street.

9:08 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

10:00 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

12:19 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Westville, Orlea Street.

12:21 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.

1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.

4:37 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Franklin Street.

4:41 p.m., theft, Greenwood Avenue.

4:53 p.m., theft, 500 block of Martin Street.

8:19 p.m., aggravated battery, South Virginia Avenue.

8:21 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:26 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

10:37 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of Cannon Street.

11:38 p.m., aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 2600 block of Cannon Street.

Wednesday, April 13:

2:08 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 700 block of South Sixth Avenue.

2:25 a.m., battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

3:16 a.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Stoney Creek Road.

5:17 a.m., property damage accident, I-74 eastbound lanes MM 220.

5:27 a.m., arson, 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

5:38 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.

6:14 a.m., burglary, 3500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:19 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 500 block of Central Street.

11:21 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

11:27 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Oak and Conron Streets.

3:18 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Conron Streets.

3:48 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1800 block of East Main Street.

5:25 p.m., theft in Rankin, 41000 block of North 470 East Road.

6:38 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1800 block of North Main Street.

7:00 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Franklin and Center Streets.

8:57 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 1200 block of North Jackson Street.

9:25 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

10:43 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of East Main Street.

11:53 p.m., shots fired, Harmon Street.

Thursday, April 14:

3:16 a.m., criminal damage, Grape Creek Road and Stoney Creek Road.

7:59 a.m., burglary, 700 block of West Seminary Street.

8:00 a.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.

8:06 a.m., burglary in Bismarck, East 2550 North Road.

8:28 a.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and North Vermilion Street.

11:50 a.m., theft, North Street.

1:05 p.m., property damage accident, Williams Street and Logan Avenue.

2:18 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:49 p.m., domestic battery, West Union Road.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Seymour Street.

6:02 p.m., hit and run accident, U.S. 150.

7:27 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of North Franklin Street.

9:40 p.m., domestic battery, South Griffin Street.

10:21 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 700 block of Chandler Street.

11:10 p.m., domestic battery, South Alexander Street.

Friday, April 15:

1:26 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 700 block of West Columbia Street.

2:42 a.m., shots fired, James Place and East English Street.

