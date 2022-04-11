Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Thursday, April 7

1:46 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 300 block of South Seymour Street.

Friday, April 8

1:18 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Daisy Lane.

10:43 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

10:57 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.

2:03 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 600 block of South Chicago Street.

2:07 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

2:13 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Johnson Street.

3:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Fairchild Streets.

4:38 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South State Street.

5:12 p.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Oak Streets.

5:13 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 2200 block of Georgetown Road.

5:29 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

7:28 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, Washington and Williams Streets.

8:28 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

11:22 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of North Gilbert Street.

Saturday, April 9

1:15 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.

1:55 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

10:56 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

11:04 a.m., criminal damage to property in Potomac, 7900 block of East 3400 North Road.

11:20 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Beard Street.

11:31 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Forrest Street.

12:27 p.m., theft in Muncie, 100 block of Main Street.

12:36 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of California Avenue.

2:41 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

3:36 p.m., personal injury accident, Fairchild and Harmon Streets.

4:27 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:38 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Lynch Drive.

6:07 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespassing in Georgetown, 12000 block of East 580 North Road.

7:08 p.m., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 200 block of Grace Street.

7:58 p.m., property damage accident, South State Street.

8:49 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:04 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 218.

9:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

11:01 p.m., criminal trespassing in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.

11:14 p.m., aggravated battery, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

Sunday, April 10

1:06 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North California Avenue.

1:58 a.m., possession of a stolen firearm, North Oregon Avenue and Cannon Street.

3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and North Vermilion Streets.

4:01 p.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Murray Clark Road.

4:20 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on an Indiana warrant, East Main Street.

6:32 p.m., shots fired, Gilbert and Woodlawn Streets.

6:56 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1300 block of Knox Drive.

8:13 p.m., burglary, criminal damage to property in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.

8:30 p.m., criminal damage to property, Allerton Drive.

8:57 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 900 block of James Place.

9:14 p.m., theft, 900 block of Lincoln Park Avenue.

9:56 p.m., criminal trespassing, theft in Westville, 900 block of South State Street.

10:42 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.

10:51 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of Robinson Street.

10:46 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 200 block of North Guthrie Street.

11:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 13000 block of North 1735 East Road.

