Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, April 7
1:46 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 300 block of South Seymour Street.
Friday, April 8
1:18 a.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and Daisy Lane.
10:43 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
10:57 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
2:03 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 600 block of South Chicago Street.
2:07 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
2:13 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Johnson Street.
3:18 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Fairchild Streets.
4:38 p.m., domestic battery, 200 block of South State Street.
5:12 p.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Oak Streets.
5:13 p.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 2200 block of Georgetown Road.
5:29 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
7:28 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, Washington and Williams Streets.
8:28 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:22 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of North Gilbert Street.
Saturday, April 9
1:15 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.
1:55 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:56 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
11:04 a.m., criminal damage to property in Potomac, 7900 block of East 3400 North Road.
11:20 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Beard Street.
11:31 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of Forrest Street.
12:27 p.m., theft in Muncie, 100 block of Main Street.
12:36 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of California Avenue.
2:41 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
3:36 p.m., personal injury accident, Fairchild and Harmon Streets.
4:27 p.m., assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:38 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
6:07 p.m., criminal damage, criminal trespassing in Georgetown, 12000 block of East 580 North Road.
7:08 p.m., possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 200 block of Grace Street.
7:58 p.m., property damage accident, South State Street.
8:49 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:04 p.m., property damage accident, I-74 MM 218.
9:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
11:01 p.m., criminal trespassing in Tilton, 100 block of West Eighth Street.
11:14 p.m., aggravated battery, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday, April 10
1:06 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of North California Avenue.
1:58 a.m., possession of a stolen firearm, North Oregon Avenue and Cannon Street.
3:06 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and North Vermilion Streets.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident, Grape Creek Road and Murray Clark Road.
4:20 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on an Indiana warrant, East Main Street.
6:32 p.m., shots fired, Gilbert and Woodlawn Streets.
6:56 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1300 block of Knox Drive.
8:13 p.m., burglary, criminal damage to property in Westville, 2200 block of South State Street.
8:30 p.m., criminal damage to property, Allerton Drive.
8:57 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 900 block of James Place.
9:14 p.m., theft, 900 block of Lincoln Park Avenue.
9:56 p.m., criminal trespassing, theft in Westville, 900 block of South State Street.
10:42 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.
10:51 p.m., shots fired, 1100 block of Robinson Street.
10:46 p.m., domestic battery in Rankin, 200 block of North Guthrie Street.
11:22 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 13000 block of North 1735 East Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.