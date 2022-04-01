Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, March 29:

2:26 p.m., indecent solicitation of a child at an undisclosed location.

11:52 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

Wednesday, March 30:

9:06 a.m., theft in Westville, 1800 block of South State Street.

9:46 a.m., theft, 400 block of Chandler Street.

9:53 a.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and Fourth Streets.

10:20 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:02 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

11:55 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.

2:15 p.m., theft of firearm, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.

2:44 p.m., theft, 900 block of Lewis Lane.

2:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:04 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespassing, 400 block of North Beard Street.

5:22 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, U.S. 136 and 1110 North Road.

5:45 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2650 North Road.

Thursday, March 31:

4:36 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, East 3700 North Road.

5:51 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.

6:40 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2550 North Road.

6:47 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Attica Road and 1730 East Road.

7:26 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.

8:13 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.

11:13 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

12:21 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.

2:00 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:01 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:04 p.m., possession of meth with intent to distribute in Hoopeston, First Avenue and West Main Street.

2:58 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:39 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

3:41 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft in Potomac, U.S. 136 and 840 East Road.

6:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Ninth Street.

7:24 p.m., criminal damage to property, Bismark Street.

9:32 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.

10:32 p.m., property damage in Georgetown, Illinois 1.

10:54 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of Johnson Street.

Friday, April 1:

12:26 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you