Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, March 29:
2:26 p.m., indecent solicitation of a child at an undisclosed location.
11:52 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
Wednesday, March 30:
9:06 a.m., theft in Westville, 1800 block of South State Street.
9:46 a.m., theft, 400 block of Chandler Street.
9:53 a.m., personal injury accident, North Gilbert and Fourth Streets.
10:20 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:02 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:55 a.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:15 p.m., theft of firearm, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:44 p.m., theft, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
2:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:04 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespassing, 400 block of North Beard Street.
5:22 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, U.S. 136 and 1110 North Road.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2650 North Road.
Thursday, March 31:
4:36 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, East 3700 North Road.
5:51 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Georgetown Road.
6:40 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2550 North Road.
6:47 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Attica Road and 1730 East Road.
7:26 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.
8:13 a.m., property damage accident, 1100 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:13 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
12:21 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.
2:00 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:01 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:04 p.m., possession of meth with intent to distribute in Hoopeston, First Avenue and West Main Street.
2:58 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:39 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:41 p.m., criminal damage to property, theft in Potomac, U.S. 136 and 840 East Road.
6:41 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Ninth Street.
7:24 p.m., criminal damage to property, Bismark Street.
9:32 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Giddings Street.
10:32 p.m., property damage in Georgetown, Illinois 1.
10:54 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of Johnson Street.
Friday, April 1:
12:26 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
