Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday:
Danville male arrested for retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Danville male arrested for retail theft at Lowe's, 3636 N. Vermilion St.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Kansas Avenue.
Fraud at Owen's Auto Glass, 2427 Georgetown Road.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Arlington Drive.
Thursday:
Theft at McLane Midwest, 3400 E. Main St.
VERMILION COUNTY
Wednesday:
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Wednesday, 4:58 p.m. — At Newell Avenue and Townway Road in Danville involving Susan Day and Marquitta Willis, both of Danville. Day was ticketed for turning in front of a vehicle without a signal.
Wednesday, 5:07 p.m. — In the 700 block of North Vermilion Street, Danville, involving Alicia Corl of Catlin, Dusty Bouchard of Paxton and Christian Lupp of Danville. Corl was ticketed for failure to reduce speed.
Wednesday, 3:36 p.m. — In the 200 block of West Voorhees Street in Danville involving Billy Trussel and Charles Bell, both of Danville. Trussel was ticketed for failure to yield at a private road or drive.
Tuesday, 1:39 p.m. — At 1st Avenue and 15th Street in Tilton involving Jacob Bogen of Oakwood and Ben Jones of Hoopeston driving a Lynch Fire Department vehicle not involved in a call for service. Bogen was ticketed for improper backing.
Tuesday, 10:21 a.m. — At West Fairchild and Walnut streets in Danville involving Ibrahim Albawaneh and Kayla Albawaneh, both of Danville. Ibrahim was ticketed for improper lane usage and reckless driving.
