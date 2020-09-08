Incidents reports to police include:
Sunday, Sept. 6:
Theft in the unit block of Tilman Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 7:
Male arrested for burglary at Gold Rush Pawnbrokers, 20 N. Hazel St.
Male arrested for theft in the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Cypress Street.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of North State Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Domestic battery in the 500 block of East 14th Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Arson investigation in the 100 block of Nicklas Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Criminal damage to pretty in the 100 block of North Lakeview Avenue.
Monday, Sept. 7:
Theft on Cheneyville Road, Hoopeston.
Theft on High Street, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of North High Street, Indianola.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 300 block of Vaught Street, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday, 2:18 p.m. — At Winter Avenue and North Gilbert Street involving Michael C. Long and Connie L. Lenfesty, both of Danville. Long was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty. crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.