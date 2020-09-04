Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Thursday:
Theft in the 1300 block of East Fairchild Street.
Burglary, criminal damage in the 500 block of West Fairchild Street.
Retail theft at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Identification theft in the unit block of South Lakeview Avenue.
Theft of lost or mislaid property at Meijer gas station, 3635 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage to property at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Danville male arrested for criminal damage, criminal trespass in the 800 block of Johnson Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Burglary to a vehicle in the 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue, Hoopeston.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Thursday, 9:06 a.m. — At Casey's General Store, 115 E. Orange St., Hoopeston, involving Anita Miller of Hoopeston and a parked vehicle. Miler was ticketed for no valid proof of insurance.
Tuesday, 3:43 p.m. — In the 1200 block of East Voorhees Street involving Tristen A. Johnson of Catlin and Michelle L. Garrison of Danville. Johnson was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, 2:08 p.m. — At Oregon and Williams streets involving Connie L. Smalley of Tilton and Kiesha S. Smith of Danville. Smith was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left and operating an uninsured vehicle.
