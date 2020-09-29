Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Danville male arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon at Williams and Bremer streets.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 1400 block of Woodridge Drive.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 700 block of West Woodbury Street.
Fraud in the 400 block of Avenue F.
Criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Burglary in the 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Female arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of North Grant Street.
Fraud in the 800 block of Wendt Avenue.
Theft in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
Saturday:
Danville male arrested for retail theft at Wall-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Lake Street.
Aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Voorhees Street.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
Theft in the unit block of North State Street.
Danville female arrested for domestic battery in the 400 block of Chandler Street.
Theft of motor vehicle at Gross Burger, 25 Henderson St.
Aggravated domestic battery at Sunset Cove Apartments, 2200 N. Vermilion St.
Aggravated battery and mob action at Lincoln Park, 900 W. English St.
Theft in the 900 block of Hubbard Street.
Burglary to a garage in the 900 block of Lynch Road.
Criminal damage to pretty in the 600 block of West Seminary Street.
Danville female cited for theft in the 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Theft in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Civil dispute in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Theft in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Burglary at 610 Tap, 610 N. Vermilion St.
Sunday:
Domestic battery the 200 block of Grace Street.
Possession of a controlled substance at Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown Road.
Theft in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Knox Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Robinson Street.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of East Columbia Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of North Jackson Street.
Theft in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Criminal damage at Greenwood Cemetery Road and Highland Park Road.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Marion Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Theft in the 100 block of Taylor Street, Tilton.
Saturday:
Domestic violence in the 200 block of Victor Street, Westville.
Sunday:
Danville male arrested for unlawful use of a weapon at Circle K, 1622 Georgetown Road.
Sunday:
Civil dispute in the 100 block of East Spruce Street, Indianola.
Burglary to a residence in the 200 block of South Guthrie Street, Rankin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Sept. 22, 12:50 p.m. — At Grape Creek Road and Highland Park Road involving Antoine L. Sykes of Danville. Sykes was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Sept. 22, 8:47 p.m. — In the 600 block of North Collett Street involving Rickey D. Forthenberry of Danville and pedestrian Ronald C. Bradfield of Georgetown. Larisa Hill, owner of the first vehicle, was cited for no insurance.
Sept. 23, 5:51 p.m. — At Stroup and Williams streets involving Heath J. R. Mitchum of Champaign and Zereontis M. Broom of Danville. Broom was cited for operating an uninsured vehicle and Mitchum was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 1:05 p.m. — At Ford of Hoopeston, 623 S. Dixie Highway, involving Vera Crozier of Hoopeston, Joel Redeker of Crescent City, and vehicles owned by Ford of Hoopeston. Crozier was reportedly injured.
Thursday, Sept. 24, 1:23 p.m. — At McDonald's, 824 S. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, involving Sabas Villarreal of Ambia, Ind. and Concepsion Palomo of Hoopeston. Villarreal was cited for no valid driver's license and no valid insurance.
Friday, Sept. 25, 12:44 p.m. — In the 100 block of East Holloway Street, Bismarck, involving Sharon L. Folkman of Bismarck and Brenda L. Richison of Danville. Folkman was cited for improper backing.
Friday, Sept. 25, 2:39 p.m. — At County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road, Tilton, involving Lori A. Harris of Oakwood and Jill K. Pope of Georgetown. Harris was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, Sept. 25, 3:51 p.m. — On Bowman Avenue involving Tawyla I. Baker of Danville and Sarah M. Manhart of Rockville, Ind. Baker was cited for disobeying a traffic-control device.
Friday, Sept. 25, 6:56 p.m. — On West West Newel Road involving Kaleb M. Cotton of Danville. He was cited for failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle or other property.
Friday, Sept. 25, 4:22 p.m. — In the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street involving Annette A. Nunez and Virginia L. Thomason, both of Danville. Nunez was cited for failure to yield at private road or drive and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 25, 11:52 p.m. — On Grapecreek Road involving Chezarae D. Davis of Danville. Davis was cited for failure to give information after striking property.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 8:53 p.m. — At McDonald's, 824 S. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, involving Justin R. Jones and Chad Stephen, both of Hoopeston. Stephen was reportedly injured.
Sunday, Sept 27, 12:27 p.m. — In the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street involving Ciera K. Herrin of Ridge Farm and Joshua A. Bowling of Tilton. Herrin was cited for improper lane usage.
