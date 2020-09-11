Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Thursday, Sept. 10:
Violation of order of protection in the 700 block of North Logan.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of North Logan; a woman was arrested.
Violation of order of protection in the 200 block of East Walnut; a man was arrested.
Theft at 723 Oak.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act in the first block of Sherman.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Columbia; a man and a woman were arrested.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell.
Friday, Sept. 11:
Criminal damage in the 300 block of East Madison.
Vermilion County
Thursday, Sept. 10:
Fraud in the 4400 block of Heritage Lane, Danville.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 300 block of North Grove Street, Fithian.
Domestic dispute in the 300 North block of 1130 East Road, Indianola.
Disorderly conduct and obstruction at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Violation of order of protection in the first block of Henderson, Danville.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of South Chicago, Rossville.
Friday, Sept. 11:
Criminal trespass in the first block of Juliana Drive, Danville.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at Spelter Avenue and North Fifth Street, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
