Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Monday, Sept. 7:
Battery in the unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
Prowler in the 1300 block of Grant Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 9:
Theft in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Aggravated battery in the 1600 block of Westview Avenue.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Bremer Avenue.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Burglary to a residence in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Possession of methamphetamine at Hazel and Davis streets.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Robinson Street.
Fraud in the unit block of North Oregon Avenue.
Female arrested for retail theft at Wall-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Aggravated battery, mob action in the 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Perrysville Road and Summit Street.
Thursday, Sept. 10:
Theft in the 300 block of North Franklin Street.
Aggravated assault at Fairweight Avenue and East Williams Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Redden Court, East Fairchild Street.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
Wednesday, Sept. 9:
Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Court Street, Fairmount.
A Hoopeston male and a juvenile were arrested for theft of a purse in the 300 block of West Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Thursday, Sept. 10:
Domestic dispute off 1200 North Road, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Sept. 5, 6:23 p.m. — At Liberty Lane and Cambridge Court involving Maria Garduno and Derick A. Garcia, both of Danville. Garduno was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Sept. 10, 2:50 a.m. — At Cleveland and Griffin streets involving Joshua T. Smith of Danville. He was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
