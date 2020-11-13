Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Theft in the 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
Criminal damage to property/disorderly conduct at Lape and Fairweight streets
Retail theft at Wall-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 3700 block of North Lake Boulevard.
Battery in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Possession of cannabis in the 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
Battery in the unit block of Shady Lane.
Wednesday:
Possession of a controlled substance at East Fairchild and Bahls streets.
Prowler in the 600 block of Sherman Street.
Identification theft in the 1200 block of Giddings Street.
Criminal damage to property on Tillman Avenue.
Theft in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Theft in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Burglary in the 500 block of East Fairchild Street.
Potomac male arrested for retail theft at Wall-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Theft in the 800 block of North Franklin Street.
Burglary at Central Storage Mini Warehouse, 1000 Griggs St.
Theft in the 900 block of Moore Street.
Thursday:
Domestic battery and criminal trespass at Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Burglary in the 1100 block of North Collett Street.
Theft at Jocko's, 305 W. Williams Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of East Main Street.
Danville female arrested for criminal damage to property in the 1100 block of Chandler Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Unlawful possession of a credit card in the 300 block of Fletcher.
Theft in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Residential burglary in the unit block of South Griffin Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
ID theft in the unit block of Thornhill Drive.
Theft in the 1200 block of Cleveland Street.
Financial exploitation of the elderly in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Domestic battery/disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of East Williams Street.
Friday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Main and State streets.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Forrest Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Wednesday:
Theft at 38851 North/1650 East Road, Hoopeston.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Vermont Street, Westville.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of South Vermilion Street, Indianola.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Possession of stolen property at Mach One, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Domestic battery off 1200 North Road, Westville.
Theft in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Thursday:
Hoopeston female arrested for criminal damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of South 4th Street, Hoopeston.
Identity theft on Mission Field Road, Oakwood.
Identity theft in the 300 block of Vermont Street, Westville.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of South 4th Street, Hoopeston.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Sunday, 6:23 p.m. — At State Route 1 and Alton Street, Georgetown, involving Tammy A. Mendenhall of Georgetown and Jeremy T. James of Westville. Mendenhall was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, 1:55 a.m. — At Vermilion and Main streets involving Terra Reed and Victoria M. Masellis-Roach, both ofDanville. Reed was cited for disobeying a traffic-control signal and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tuesday, 4:32 p.m. — At Logan Avenue and Kimber Street involving Christian M. Block and Brian K. Powell, both of Danville. Block was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
