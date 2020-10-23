Incidents reported to police include:
Wednesday:
Theft in the 100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct at Steel Grip, 1501 E. Voorhees St.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of North State Street.
Theft in the 500 block of Chandler Street.
Possession of another’s credit card in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Battery at Main and Cronkhite streets.
Battery in the 500 block of Cronkhite Street.
Identity theft in the 900 block of Timberline Drive.
Theft in the 1000 block of English Street.
Unlawful use of a weapon and battery in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Aggravated assault in the 500 block of West Woodbury Street.
Theft in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of Franklin Street.
Danville male arrested in connection with unlawful use of a weapon at Voorhees and Washington streets.
Identify theft in the 3700 block of Tuttle Street.
Theft in the 600 block of Oak Street.
Friday:
Aggravated fleeing in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Aggravated assault in the 100 block of Stroup Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of North Gilbert Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Thursday:
Theft in the area of 726 East and 300 North roads, Allerton.
Criminal trespass to property in the area of 4350 East and 2350 North roads, Fithian.
Rantoul man arrested for trespassing in the 700 block of South 1st Avenue, Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.