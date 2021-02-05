Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Wednesday:
Retail theft in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Identity theft in the 300 block of Cedarwood Drive.
Identity theft in the 3000 block of Perrysville Road.
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion St.
VERMILION COUNTY
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of West Elm Street, Indianola.
Identity theft off 1350 East Road, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston male arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of East Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Thursday:
Hoopeston male cited for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston.
Accidents involving tickets include:
Thursday, 3:23 p.m. — At North 4th Street and East Seminary Avenue in Hoopeston involving Jerry Dalton and Lauren Hamilton, both of Hoopeston. Dalton was ticketed for improper backing and improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.