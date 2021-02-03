Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman Ave.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 2400 block of Cannon Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of North Hazel Street.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Tennessee Street.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 3800 block of Pershing Street.
Identity theft in the 3100 block of Stoneridge Court.
Financial exploitation of a disabled person at Wood Forrest National Bank, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Identity theft in the 300 block of Concord Drive.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Theft in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of North Franklin Street.
Theft in the 100 block of Edwards Street.
Disorderly conduct at Red Roof Inn, 389 Lynch Drive.
Burglary in the 500 block of North Henning Road.
Theft, mislaid property at Walgreens, 842 E. Main St.
Domestic battery in them 900 block of Kingdom Street.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin St.
Stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of Golf Circle Drive.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the unit block of Nicklas Avenue.
Possession of meth at Kentucky and Cleveland avenues.
Arson investigation in the 400 block of Chandler Street.
Burglary in the 500 block of North Henning Road.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 800 block of East South Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the unit block of Lake Street.
Theft of a vehicle in the 500 block of Grant Street.
Theft from a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Theft of a firearm in the 500 block of Ann Street.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Commercial Street.
Criminal damage at Classy Critters, 8 E. Fairchild St.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
Monday:
Female issued a notice to appear in court for retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Stolen firearm in the 3700 block of Randy Lane.
ID theft in the 600 block of Bensyl Avenue.
Identity theft in the 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
ID theft in the 1900 block of North Vermilion Street.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Fraud in the 400 block of Fletcher Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Indiana Street.
Theft in the 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Deceptive practice on Indian Springs Road.
Assault in the unit block of South Beard Street.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Griggs Street.
Male arrested for criminal trespass, disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.
ID theft on Arrowhead Road.
Tuesday:
Identity theft in the 200 block of Ash Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of Sheridan Street.
Retail theft at Signature Nails, 2 E. Main St.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Julianne Drive.
Danville male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of East North Street.
Theft in the 300 block of Franklin Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Brentwood Street, Tilton.
Fraud off 2950 North Road, Alvin.
Saturday:
Illegal dumping off 3300 North Road, Potomac.
Monday:
Deceptive practice in the 500 block of Kentucky Street, Westville.
Tuesday:
ID theft on Vermilion River Lane, Oakwood.
Hoopeston female arrested in the 700 block of South 1st Avenue, Hoopeston, for violation of stalking, no contact order, disorderly conduct.
Accidents involving tickets include:
Tuesday, 11:32 a.m. — At North Hazel and East Williams streets involving Jimmie J. Powell and Timothy B. Cole, both of Danville. Powell was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.
Tuesday, 1:31 p.m. — At Fairchild and Robinson streets involving Mark A. Hillsman and Erica J. Cordes, both of Danville. Hillsman was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.
Tuesday, 8:22 a.m. — Ramp Interstate 74 westbound, handled by Tilton Police, involving Joseph C. Wells of Waterloo, Iowa. Wells was ticketed for driving with a suspended or revoked license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Monday, 3:16 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Seminary Street involving Carl L. Parson and Catherine Colgrove, both of Danville. Parson was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Saturday, 3:51 p.m. — At Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue involving Skylarr C. Shaw and Robert A. Powell, both of Danville. Shaw was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, 3:37 p.m. — At Georgetown Road and East Ross Lane involving Mason A. Moody and Dianna M. Drake, both of Westville. Moody was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Saturday, 3:25 p.m. — At Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue involving Aussie M. Adam and Jesse L. LeSure, both of Danville. Adam was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 6:27 p.m. — On Potters Woods Road involving Jess D. Roberts and Nancy McFadden, both of Danville. Roberts was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Jan. 28, 3:28 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Myers Street involving Sherry L. Dougherty and Craig E. Dixon, both of Danville. Dougherty was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Jan. 27, 6:38 p.m. — In the unit block of Jackson Street involving Jamile D. Parker of Danville. Parker was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with suspended license.
Jan. 25, 12:58 p.m. — At Vermilion and Seminary streets involving Jerry L. Jeffries and Lucille Butler, both of Danville. Jeffries was ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control device.
Jan. 24, 1:57 a.m. — At State Route 1 and 2650 North Road involving Bradley L. Reifsteck of Henning. He was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident to police.
Jan. 23, 11:39 p.m. — In the 400 block of North Oakwood Street, Oakwood, involving Kyle A. Coughlin of Rossville. He was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report accident to police and failure to give information after striking unattended property.
Jan. 23, 11:02 a.m. — In the 500 block of South State Street, Westville, involving Wilbur E. Spesard of Ridge Farm. He was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Jan. 23, 7:19 a.m. — In the 1300 block of Jackson Street involving Breanna R. Schultz of Danville. She was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.