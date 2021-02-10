Incidents reports to police include:
DANVILLE
WEDNESDAY:
Domestic battery in the 2700 block of Townway Road.
TUESDAY:
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal trespass to state supported land in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Georgetown female arrested for retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Retail theft at Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main St.
Aggravated battery/aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of Iowa Street.
Theft in the 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Battery in the 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
Aggravated domestic violence in the 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
MONDAY:
Domestic battery in the unit block of Grace Street.
Theft of lost property at American Inn, 1824 E. Main St.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Grant Street.
Residential burglary in the 800 block of East Main Street.
VERMILION COUNTY
MONDAY:
Identity theft in the 400 block of East Harmon Street, Fairmount.
TUESDAY:
Mutual aid fire call in the 400 block of East Benton Street, Rossville. Hoopeston Fire Department requested to respond as mutual aid. Smoke was showing from the roof of a residence.
Tilton female arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Dollar General, 519 S. State St., Westville.
Burglary on Attica Road, Rossville.
