Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Driving after suspension at Logan Avenue and Sheridan Street.
Prowler in the 900 block of Southmoor Drive.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Tuesday:
Danville male arrested for criminal trespass in the 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Identity theft in the 500 block of Ann Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Virginia Street.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of North Franklin Street.
Male arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the 300 block of Robinson Street.
Theft in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
Residential burglary in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Theft in the unit block of West Bluff Street.
Fraud in the unit block of East Voorhees Street.
Danville male released on a notice to appear in court for possession of cannabis in the 1200 block of Robinson Street.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Fraud in the 400 block of West State Street, Westville.
Fire call, lifting assistance, in the 600 block of North 7th Street, Hoopeston.
Accidents involving tickets and injuries include:
Saturday, 2:46 a.m. – In the 200 block of North Griffin Street involving Deandre T. Allison of Danville. He was ticketed for disobeying a traffic-control signal.
Monday, 7:11 a.m. – In the 700 block of South Bowman Avenue involving Brittany D. Devore of Georgetown and Melissa N. Crutchley of Danville. Devore was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
Monday, 8:18 a.m. – At Old Ottawa and Country Club involving Debra J. Crawley and Sharon S. Welker, both of Danville. Crawley was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, 11:37 a.m. – At English and Franklin streets involving Thomas L. Loeschen of Urbana and Sydney N. Thompson of Danville. Loeschen was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.
Tuesday, 7:21 a.m. – At Main Street and Lynch Road involving Gerhard Haase and Sara Goble, both of Danville. Goble was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.