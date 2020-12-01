Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Monday:
Burglary to a vehicle in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Attempted burglary to a motor vehicle in the unit block of Maplewood.
Theft in the 1300 block of West Ross Lane.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Griffin Street.
Theft in the unit block of South Street.
Burglary to a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Arlington Drive.
Criminal damage to property, theft at Crosspoint, 210 Avenue C.
Burglary to a vehicle in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Elder abuse in the 2200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Deceptive practice at Days Inn, 77 N. Gilbert St.
VERMILION COUNTY
Monday:
Identity theft off of 1150 North Road, Homer.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of East Wood Street, Alvin.
Burglary in the unit block of Rue Le Petite, Westville.
Burglary to two vehicles in the 100 block of Kennedy, Westville.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Urban, Westville.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Lynn Drive, Westville.
