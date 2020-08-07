Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Thursday:
Three arrests made in connection with aggravated fleeing and alluding at Jackson and Clay streets.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Madison Street.
Theft/mislaid/lost property at McLane Midwest, 3400 E. Main St.
Fraud in the unit block of West Roselawn Street.
Abuse, neglect of elderly person in the unit block of Oregon Street.
Credit card fraud at Illinois FS, 1905 U.S. Route 150.
Domestic battery in the unit block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct, personating a police officer in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Male arrested for assault in the 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Indentity theft in the 100 block of Western Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Friday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Main and Columbus streets.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of Oak Street.
Domestic battery int he 800 block of North Grant Street.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
VERMILION COUNTY
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Bluff Street, Potomac.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Ohio Avenue, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Benson Street, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
