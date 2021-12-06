Incidents reported to police include:
Thursday:
Burglary in the 900 block of Giddings Street.
Domestic battery at Williams and Walnut streets.
Burglary to a garage in the 1300 block of Harmon Street.
Fraud at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main St.
Theft in the unit block of Elizabeth Street.
Burglary to a residence in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Friday:
Domestic battery at Bowman and Williams.
Male arrested in connection with home invasion, domestic battery in the 600 block of East South Street.
Theft in the unit block of Oregon Street.
Theft in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
Burglary on Potters Woods Road.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Oregon Street.
Criminal damage at Brazas, 2447 Georgetown Road.
Armstrong man arrested for theft at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Ray Street.
Domestic battery at East Fairchild and North Bowman.
Theft in the 800 block of Chandler Street.
Sunday:
Danville female arrested for forgery at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Illegal dumping in the unit block of Hegeler Lane.
Forgery in the 1200 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Danville man arrested for theft in the 100 block of West North Street.
Burglary in the unit block of Ash Street.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Grace Street.
Thursday:
Fraud in the 100 block of Ellsworth Street, Westville.
Friday:
Burglary off 350 North Road, Indianola.
Burglary in the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Rankin.
Theft off 2300 North Road, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Burglary to a vehicle off 920 East Road, Oakwood.
Domestic battery in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
Sunday:
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Glendale, Tilton.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 200 block of West Maple Street, Hoopeston.
