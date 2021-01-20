Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
Monday:
Burglary in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Retail theft at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Theft in the unit block of Excavator Lane.
Theft from a motor vehicle in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
Domestic battery in the unit block of North California Street.
Criminal damage to property at Tractor Supply, 3823 N. Vermilion St.
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct, theft in the 2200 block of Smith Avenue.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Jan. 13, 6:41 p.m. — In the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue involving Frank M. Nerf of Danville. Nerf was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jan. 15, 7:31 p.m. — At Voorhees and Michigan streets involving Benjamin R. Omark of Danville and Larry M. Welch II of Oakwood. Omark was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign.
Jan. 15, 5:38 p.m. — At Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street involving Marcus L. Brown and Steven J. Akins, Jr., both of Danville. Brown was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Jan. 17, 7:22 a.m. — On Hawbuck Road involving Landen M. Petkus of Tilton. Petkus was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to report accident.
Jan. 17, 7:19 p.m. — In the 2800 block of Townway Road involving Alexia A. Deverick of Danville. Deverick was ticketed for failure to report accident.
