Incidents reported to police included:
DANVILLE
Friday:
Theft of a license plate in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Redden Court.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Clarence Street.
Burglary to a garage in the 400 block of Lucas Drive.
Theft in the unit block of Park Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Moore Street.
Tilton female arrested for aggravated animal cruelty in the 3300 block of Lynch Road.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Nevada Avenue and South Griffin Street.
Saturday:
Domestic battery at East Fairchild and Commerce streets.
Aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Theft of a firearm in the 1100 block of Moore Street.
Criminal damage, criminal trespass at the Vermilion County Fairgrounds, 12124 U.S. Route 150.
Male arrested for battery, criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Retail theft in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Danville male arrested for retail theft at Family Dollar, 2 E. Main St.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at English and Grant streets.
Criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of East Fairchild Street.
Retail theft, assault at Dunham's, 2117 N. Vermilion St.
Residential burglary in the 1900 block of Meridian Street.
Sunday:
Aggravated assault in the 1400 block of May Street.
Criminal damage at Price Less Foods, 501 W. Fairchild St.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Untouchables, 106 Commercial St.
Battery at the Black Bear Inn, 1902 W. Williams St.
Domestic battery at Iron Mikes, 2511 Georgetown Road.
Burglary to an automobile off 2250 North Road.
Danville female arrested for aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Theft in the 800 block of Commercial Street.
Assault in the 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
Theft in the 500 block of North Hazel Street.
Theft on Bismarck Street.
Theft in the 500 block of Ann Street.
Theft in the 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Theft, lost, mislaid property at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin St.
Criminal damage to property in the 1500 block of Grape Creek Road.
Danville male arrested for criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Bradley Lane.
Theft at County Market, 2917 N. Vermilion St.
Monday:
Criminal trespass at OSF hospital emergency room, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Fraud at Casey's, 1022 W. Penn St., Hoopeston.
Abandoned vehicle at Park and Elm streets, Westville.
Multiple arrested for retail theft at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Saturday:
Burglary, theft off 2500 North Road, Collison.
Battery, unlawful restraint in the 200 block of Lee Street, Oakwood.
Danville male arrested for retail theft at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Sunday:
Criminal trespass to vehicle, theft in the 200 block of South Johnson Street, Rankin.
Criminal trespass, theft in the 900 block of East Young Street, Hoopeston.
Monday:
Criminal trespass, battery of 1200 North Road, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
Thursday, 11:03 p.m. — In the unit block of Iowa Street involving Le Garret A. Shade of Danville. Shade was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Saturday, 4:12 a.m. — At Cleveland and Griffin streets involving Khyra L Summers of Danville. Summers was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Saturday, 12:50 p.m. — At Gilbert and Bridge streets involving Larry Smedley of Crawfordsville and Thomas Harrier of Danville. Harrier was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and Smedley was ticketed for improper lane usage.
Saturday, 12:13 p.m. — At Vermilion Street and Poland Road involving Vicki L. Huston of Rossville and another driver of Danville that police withheld the name of. Hutson was ticketed for failure to yield merging traffic.
