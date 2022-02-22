The Illinois State Police and emergency medical services are on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash with a passenger car on I-74 westbound at milepost 206.
The interstate crash is between Danville and Oakwood.
Traffic is backed up in both directional lanes at the moment.
Police advise motorists to expect delays, slowing or stopped traffic. Police ask travelers to please use caution in the area or find an alternate route.
