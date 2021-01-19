DANVILLE — Danville police officers and firefighters are among those now getting vaccinated through the Vermilion County Health Department for COVID-19.
The online system for those 65 and older and others in group 1B to make vaccination appointments is still expected to be on the health department's website this week.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council Tuesday night the system could be online by the middle of this week or by Friday at the latest.
Then residents can go to the website www.vchd.org to sign up if they meet the criteria.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams said he's received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System. He'll receive his second dose next month.
"There seems to be some resistance by some people. I encourage everyone who has the ability or is asked to get vaccinated, go ahead and get your vaccination," Robert Williams said.
Mayor Williams also said to help ease fears, he will notify the media to demonstrate to the public when he's to receive his vaccination.
The council also talked about this part of Illinois, Region 6, moving to Tier 1 COVID-19 mitigations, meaning bars and restaurants officially can return to 25 percent capacity indoor dining. Museums and other businesses also can reopen.
"We're headed in the right direction," Mayor Williams said, about having businesses return to more normal hours and operations.
He also reported that there were many people excited about video gaming machines being turned back on Tuesday.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night also approved a grant application to cover fire department personal protective equipment costs.
The 2021 small equipment grant for COVID-19 PPE is through the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.
The $26,000 grant doesn't require a local match.
In other business, the council approved another grant application to the Illinois Department of Transportation Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) for traffic enforcement safety programs by the Danville Police Department.
The council also approved an amended engineering agreement with Clark-Dietz, now totaling $310,225, to realign West Williams Street to make it an s-shaped curve instead of two t-intersections between Robinson Street and Logan Avenue.
Aldermen also approved purchasing property for the realignment project: 502 Robinson St. for $7,000 from Willard Cameron Jr. (where a house will be demolished), 509 W. Williams St. for $1,000 from Paul Baldwin; and exchange of land at 519 W. Williams St. with owner Frederick Neubert for 614 W. Williams St. at the southeast corner of West Williams and Chandler streets.
The realignment could be a 2022 project. City officials will coordinate the realignment with the Carle at the Riverfront project so Williams and Madison streets won’t be closed at the same time.
In addition, the council approved a 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast for cable; a budget amendment for Harrison Park Golf Course for credit card fees; and appointing Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown to the police pension board and firemen's pension board.
