Danville police are investigating a shooting incident that injured an 18-year-old Danville man early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Skyline Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had arrived at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
The victim told police he was walking around the 900 block of Holiday Drive when he was hit from an unknown direction.
Officers spoke to other witnesses who said there were four men seen chasing after each other in the 900 block of Skyline Drive before two of the men started shooting at each other.
Witnesses described the individuals as Black males in their early 20s who were wearing dark colored clothing.
The victim is currently listed in stable condition and no other injuries were reported for this incident.
No arrests have been made and no further suspect information is currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250, or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
