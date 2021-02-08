DANVILLE — At around 1:59 a.m. on Saturday, Danville Police responded to the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center's emergency room in reference to a victim being treated for a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival officers spoke with a 17-year-old Danville teen who had a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim stated he was in the area of English Street and Koehn Drive when he noticed a blue colored car drive by and someone in the vehicle fired two shots at the victim.
The victim stated he was struck by the gunfire and he fled the area and then went to the hospital. The victim's wound is not considered life threatening and no other injuries were reported during this incident. There is no suspect information currently available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250; or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
